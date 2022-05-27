ATHLETES: A couple weeks ago, I wrote about Russ and Deb Lingenfelter, who watch a lot of baseball games as two of their grandsons play on two separate high school teams. I failed to mention, though, that not only do they watch those two, Logan and Tucker, play ball, but they also have three more grandchildren playing ball this spring. Sixteen-year-old Trevor, brother of Tucker, plays for Teays Valley Christian as his brother does, and his twin sisters, Molly and Makenna, play on a Barboursville Youth Softball League team. Their parents are Jason and Sara Lingenfelter.
ADDITION: Congratulations to new parents Chad and Tiffany Smith, of Winfield, West Virginia. Their son, Finn Nicklaus, was born May 23 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, West Virginia. His proud grandparents are Claude and Kay Smith of Lavalette, Roger and Lisa Thomas of Parkersburg, and Curt Hall of Arnoldsburg, West Virginia. His great-grandparents are Patty Cottrell of Arnoldsburg and Dale and Wiladean Carter of Rittman, Ohio.
VACATION: Recently, John and Donna Thomas of Pea Ridge enjoyed their first family beach vacation in three years at Carolina Beach, North Carolina. Joining them for the vacation were daughter Rene Lemley and daughter and son-in-law Sallye and Jeff Legge.
RETIRED: Congratulations to Ron Caviani, orchestra teacher at Cabell Midland High School, who is retiring after 30 years of teaching, with the last 25 years at CMHS. He is well-known and respected as the founder of the Tri-State Youth Orchestra. He conducted his last orchestra concert last week at the CMHS auditorium.
MARKET: Barboursville’s Farmers Market, 6501 Farmdale Road, will have its opening day Saturday, June 4, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. with homegrown produce from Barboursville, Ona, Milton, Lesage, Salt Rock and many more areas.
PARK: Barboursville Parks and Recreation offers two fun activities for children this weekend. The splash park in Barboursville Park opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. This park is free to the public and concessions from Sno Biz will be available for purchases. The Junior Rangers offer a free, egg crate seed-planting event at 10 a.m. at Shelter 5 for Junior Rangers and children of all ages. Flower and vegetable seeds will be planted in egg cartons that children may take home with them.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community dinner Saturday, May 28, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is hot dogs, macaroni salad, a variety of side dishes, dessert and assorted drinks. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583. This month’s dinner is sponsored by Mercy Village Church of Barboursville.
EXHIBIT: The Tri-State Arts Association will hold its Art in the Park exhibit June 11 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and June 12 from noon until 5 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and 13th Avenue near the walking track in Ritter Park. Over 20 juried artists will sell paintings, photographs, mixed media, etc. For more information, contact Laura Moul at 304-743-8281.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Abbi Blosser, Amy Adkins, Sandy Hann, Marlene Black, Mary Howard, Pat Cornwell, Oliver Mast, Georgann Holbrook, Richard Fillmore, Chris Thompson, Tracy Thompson, Lindsey Thompson, Richard Thompson, Maxwell Hazlette, Jim Whitehead, Brandon Hughes, Ronald Eubanks, Stephanie Wallace, Benny Adams, Tony Ward, Johnny Ray White, Chris Beal, Caela Young, Amy Knapp and Don James.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Allison Overby, whose 21st birthday was Tuesday; to Larri D. Terrell, who works at Cabell Huntington Hospital and celebrated her 55th birthday Tuesday; to Chloe Smalley, who was 15 years old Tuesday; to twins Jonathan and Joshua Pratt, who celebrate their 41st birthdays Saturday; to Rodney Warden, who celebrates his 57th birthday Sunday; and to Jim Stewart, who celebrates his 79th birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Leroy and Jessietta Nicholson, Erik and Jennifer Weingardt, Kevin and Kim Lantz, Greg and Kara Slone, Jim and Teresa Pickett, Matt and Robin McComas, Walt and Kristina Williams, and David and Robin Lane.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.