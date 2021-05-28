BANNERS: Kudos to Kim McVey, an employee in the Public Works and Building Department of the village of Barboursville, who spearheaded the project to honor and to remember veterans by hanging over 120 banners throughout the town. Take some time to walk through town this weekend to recognize friends and relatives who gave their time and lives to protect us while serving in the armed forces.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Cabell Midland High School graduating seniors who received privately funded scholarships May 3 at the Senior Awards are: Breann Tennyson, Vernon Sharp scholarship; Ashley Bohm, Floral Dodson and Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity scholarships; Kyle Fisher, Robby Moss Memorial scholarship; Jaydyn Johnson, Ima Blake scholarship; Jacob Riddle, Charles and Shirley Roberts scholarship; Peyton Levi, Judi Fine Cellist and Teacher Memorial scholarship; Grayson Bess, Cabell County School Counselor Association scholarship; and Hannah Rayburn, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers No. 317 Members Memorial scholarship.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Barboursville Middle School students Candace Huh, Markus Blanks and Erica Egleton, who placed in the 2021 County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia essay contest.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Congrats to Joan Muriale, of Huntington, who made her first hole-in-one while playing in the Intrastate Matches at Sugarwood Golf Club on May 22. She aced the par-3, 135-yard seventh hole using a 7-iron. Witnessing the shot were Peggy Trocin, Brenda Cornwell and Becky Brogan.
DINNER: A free drive-thru dinner will be held on Saturday, May 29, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., sponsored by the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach. The menu is a burger, chips, potato salad, cookie and bottled water. Everyone is welcome. Participants are asked to wear a face mask. For more information, call 304-736-4583. This meal is made available by Mercy Village Church.
OPEN: Barboursville Parks and Recreation Board announces two openings tomorrow in Barboursville. Opening day for the Splash Pad at Barboursville Park is Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m. It will be open daily all summer from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Admittance is free. The Barboursville Farmers Market will be available tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the Food Truck Round Up offering Bite Mi, Southside Sliders, Truckin’ Cheesy and Frios Gourmet Pops. Several market vendors will be set up under the pavilion selling fresh flowers and produce.
AWARD: As part of the annual college scholarship program, Beverly Beldon, president of the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, presented this year’s $1,000 scholarship to graduating senior Blake Lockhart at Spring Valley High School’s senior awards program May 20.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Scott Adams, Sara Triplett, Abbi Blosser, Amy Adkins, Sandy Hann, Marlene Black, Mary A. Howard, Oliver Mast, Georgann Holbrook, Richard Fillmore, Sandy Boggess, Chris Thompson, Nancy Cartmill, Tracy Thompson, Lindsey Thompson, MacKenzie Cassidy, Dante Angelo Roman, Maxwell Hazlette, Stephanie Wallace, Kari Marsh, Tony Ward, Johnny Ray White, Jim Whitehead, Monica Jackson, Ronald Eubanks, Don James, Richard Thompson, Dottie Thompson, Lillie Bazemore, Chris Sperry, and twins Jonathan Richard and Joshua David Pratt.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Pat Cornwell, who celebrated his 80th birthday Monday; to Chloe Smalley, who was 14 years old Monday; to Jackie Westcott, who celebrated her 89th birthday Wednesday; to Garris “Connie” Gibson, who celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday; to Carson Rhoades, whose birthday was Thursday; to Jim Stewart, who celebrates his 78th birthday Saturday; to Melody Hall, who celebrates her birthday Sunday; to Makenna Jean Chapman, who blows out three candles Monday; and to Michael Wood, whose 61st birthday is Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Roger and Edna Cole, Erik and Jennifer Weingardt, Matthew and Roxy Turner, Vernon and Carol Hayes, Mike and Beverly Dawson, Davis and Jean Biggs, and David and Robin Lane.
