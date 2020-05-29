Community News
HIRED: Dr. Megan Bartram, a pediatrician with Valley Health Systems, was recently named medical director of Lily’s Place, a treatment center for infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome. She will oversee the clinical operations there as well as continue her pediatric practice at Valley Health. Bartram, a 2001 Cabell Midland High School graduate, received her medical degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. Megan is the daughter of Dixie Billheimer, of Huntington, and she and her husband, Shawn, and children live in Milton.
ADDITION: Lauren Copley Sabon, a 2003 graduate of Cabell Midland High School, and her husband, Joe Sabon, welcomed a 6-pound daughter, Norah Jo Anne, on May 7, in West Fork, Arkansas. Lauren is the daughter of Kim and Jennings Copley, formerly of Ona. Lauren will be loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins from this area.
77: Happy birthday to Coach Jim Stewart, of Barboursville, who celebrates his 77th birthday today. His wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren — Sue, Ryan, Melissa, Emmaline and Benton — helped him celebrate with a family party Wednesday. Stewart taught math and coached basketball at Barboursville High School and Cabell Midland High School for many years.
ACCOMPLISHMENT: Congratulations to Dillon Tran who received a Bachelor of Business Administration and finance degree from Marshall University this month. Tran works as a nail artist at Pro Nails and Spa in Barboursville.
RECOGNIZED: Congrats to Carl Scarberry, the only Cabell County Career Technology Center student to gain the Governor’s Workforce Credential in two areas: collision repair and auto mechanics. He is the CCCTC’s student of the year as well as the Cliff Beckett scholarship winner.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free “hot meal to-go” drive-up event Saturday, May 30, from 3 until 4 p.m. at the Slaughter Street parking lot near Barboursville First United Methodist Church. Spaghetti, cole slaw, roll and dessert will be provided in individual meal bags handed through vehicle windows by masked and gloved volunteers. One meal will be offered per passenger as long as quantities last. All drivers and pedestrians are expected to wear a face mask or nose/mouth covering upon entering the FUMC parking lot. All traffic should enter Slaughter Street (street between the post office and the bank) from the Central Avenue side no earlier than 3 p.m.
GOLF: Two local women’s golf leagues will begin play next week. The Monday 9-hole Riviera ladies’ league begins play June 1, with tee times from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Contact number is 304-736-4522. The Esquire Wednesday 9-hole ladies’ league starts play June 3 at 5 p.m. Contact number is 304-736-9911. New members are welcome in both leagues.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Taylor Adkins, Sara Triplett, Matt Coffey, Amy Adkins, Sandy Hann, Michelle Sinclair, Pat Cornwell, Oliver Mast, Georgann Holbrook, Richard Fillmore, Sandy Boggess, Karen Canfield, Ella Fetty, MacKenzie Cassidy, Dante Angelo Roma, Shannon Bates, Tina Dean, Cheryl Vance, Carol Wells, Randy Holderby, Tim Dean, Danny McSweeney, Russell Hatten, Tracy Thompson, Sarah Clay, Lindsey Thompson, Kari Marsh, Tony Ward, Michael Wood, Monica Jackson, Ronald Eubanks, Don James, Sara Miller Wansley, Johnny Ray White, Lillie Bazemore and Jackie Westcott.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to twins Jonathan Richard and Joshua David Pratt who celebrated their 39th birthdays Thursday; to Sara Simmons whose birthday is today; to Melody Hall who celebrates her birthday Saturday; and Jakenna Jean Chapman who blows out two candles Sunday. Belated birthday wishes to Freddie Honaker who celebrated his birthday May 21.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Roger and Edna Cole, Erik and Jennifer Weingardt, Vernon and Carol Hayes, Jim and Teresa Pickett, Mike and Beverly Dawson, David and Robin Lane, Brian and Carrie McCallister, Davis and Jean Biggs, and William and Yvonne Bane.