SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for May by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are: senior Candace Jones, daughter of Tara Parsons of Barboursville; junior Joshua Hardesty, son of Tim and Tammy Hardesty of Hurricane; sophomore Elena Sandifer, daughter of Michael and Joy Sandifer of Huntington; and freshman Samuel Phillips, son of Steven and Shellie Phillips of Huntington. Students will be recognized at a Rotary Club luncheon later this month.

NEW ADDITION: Congratulations to new parents, Sam Welsh and Alex Lemley, whose daughter, Margot Horton Welsh, was born on May 27 in Washington, D.C. Grandparents are maternal grandmother, Renee Lemley, of Huntington and paternal grandfather, Tim Welsh, of Washington, D.C. Proud great-grandparents are John and Donna Thomas of Huntington. Margot also has a big sister, Emma, who plans to be a great playmate.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

