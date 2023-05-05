SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for May by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are: senior Candace Jones, daughter of Tara Parsons of Barboursville; junior Joshua Hardesty, son of Tim and Tammy Hardesty of Hurricane; sophomore Elena Sandifer, daughter of Michael and Joy Sandifer of Huntington; and freshman Samuel Phillips, son of Steven and Shellie Phillips of Huntington. Students will be recognized at a Rotary Club luncheon later this month.
NEW ADDITION: Congratulations to new parents, Sam Welsh and Alex Lemley, whose daughter, Margot Horton Welsh, was born on May 27 in Washington, D.C. Grandparents are maternal grandmother, Renee Lemley, of Huntington and paternal grandfather, Tim Welsh, of Washington, D.C. Proud great-grandparents are John and Donna Thomas of Huntington. Margot also has a big sister, Emma, who plans to be a great playmate.
BOOK CLUB: Local writer Corley Dennison met with the Villagers book club Wednesday at the Booktenders book store in Barboursville and discussed his recently published book, “When the Center Held True.” Dennison, who spent 46 years in higher education and public and commercial broadcasting, is currently vice-chancellor emeritus for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. He and his wife, Betty, live in Ona. Patrick Grace, an editor and publisher/owner of Ohio Valley Learning Resources, also joined the group for the discussion.
MUSICUM: Enjoy an evening of music by attending the 13th Annual Collegium Experience presented by the Cabell Midland High School Collegium musicum this evening, May 5, at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The program is directed by Ed Harkless, CMHS choral teacher and founder of the ensemble. The program is a review of the year with solos and more modern selections added such as their traditional Renaissance music as well as the Beatle’s “Can’t Buy Me Love” and Stroope’s “Red, Red Rose.” As always, the performance will conclude with the singing of the “Old Irish Blessing” with Collegium musicum alumni invited to join the group on stage for the traditional closer. The event is free and the public is welcome.
MEETING: The Neighborhood Institute of Huntington will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, in the mayor’s conference room at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes a crime report from the Huntington Police Department; a report from the Planning and Development Department; and an up-date on health issues from the Cabell Huntington Health Department. The board of directors will hear a presentation on grant-training opportunities and will consider new mini-grant applications. For more information, contact Carole Boster at boster436@comcast.net or P. O. Box 1659, Huntington, WV 25717.
SENIOR PICNIC: The Cabell County Community Services Organization (CCCSO) will have its annual Cabell County Senior Picnic on Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Barboursville City Park, Shelter #8. Lunch, provided by Cracker Barrel, will be served at noon. Maggie and the Farm Cats will provide the music and a photo booth and cake walk will be available. Ones who attend must be 60 years of age or older and must be a Cabell County resident. For transportation call 304-529-4952.
WOMAN’S CLUB: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the club house located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank. Freeda Crockett will lead the pledge to the flag and Joyce Clark will offer the devotion. The hostesses for the year-end celebration are the executive committee. Members are requested to bring items for the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church’s food bank.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Elizabeth Nance, Brandon McClung, Finley Hensel, Jana Whitt, Donna Thomas, Elizabeth Dilley, Leslee Cassidy, Wanda Morgan, Barbara Blankenship, Karla Hysell, Paul Adams, Harold Ward, Nancy Carter, Debbie Sheils, Rod Moehling, Lorie Akers, Shirley Sullivan, Vicky Adkins Hill, Michael Scott Johnson, Trintee Felcan, Connie Grimm Holley, Raneigh Adams Watts, Kathryn Knodel, Whitney Koenig, Ricky Allen Byrd, Kelly O’Neill, Ronard Steward, Aikesi Markman, Terrell Johnson, Jenna Fields, and Lindsey Hawthorne Baldwin.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Leonidas Ashford who blew out one candle Sunday; to Samuel Franklin Steele who celebrated his first birthday Tuesday; to Mona Arthur whose 98th birthday was Tuesday; to Trina Meadows who celebrated her 45th birthday Tuesday; to Marlene Sheets who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; and to Mary Ann Caldwell whose 73rd birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Leland and Kim Steele, Ted and Linda Shipley Salem, Scott and Mindy Webber, and Eddie and Michele Epperson.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
