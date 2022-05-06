SCHOLARSHIP: Barboursville Lions Club’s membership chairperson, Tom Turman, announced the winners of a Barboursville Lions Club scholarship at the senior awards ceremony at Cabell Midland High School on May 2. The four, $1,000 scholarship winners are: Emma Londeree, the Claude Thornburg award; Abby Adkins, the John T. Fife award; Kenzie Nottingham, the Willis Hertig award; and Hannah Johnson, the Roger A. Hesson award.
DEDICATION: Everyone is invited to the Barboursville Public Library’s dedication and ribbon-cutting of its new library, 749 Central Ave., on Thursday, May 12, at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be offered, and guests are invited to tour the facility following the program.
GRADUATE: Haylie Hockenberry, of Ona, received her Bachelor of Science degree from Marshall University on April 30. She graduated cum laude and was selected as the student teacher of the year. Proud parents are Greg Hockenberry, of Barboursville, and Christie Hockenberry, of Cleveland, Ohio. Her grandparents are Sharon Hockenberry, of Barboursville, Cathy Cook, of Milton, and Reed Cook, of Huntington. Haylie also has a bonus mom, Julie Hockenberry, and younger sister, Elliott, cheering for her. Haylie is employed by the Cabell County Board of Education as a substitute teacher.
IT’S A BOY: Congratulations to new parents Heath and Jennifer Ashford, of Barboursville. Their son, Leonidas Scott, was born April 30 in Huntington. Proud grandparents are Herb and Paula Seay, of Barboursville, and John and Robin Ashford, of Huntington. Leonidas has a big sister, Presley, who is looking forward to spoiling him. Heath, a Marshall University grad, is employed at the Charleston Area Medical Center, and Jennifer, also an MU grad, is employed at iHeartMedia.
DEGREE: Brady McSweeney, of Huntington, received his Bachelor of Science degree majoring in biological science and pre-health professions at Marshall University’s 185th commencement ceremony April 30. McSweeney, a Cabell Midland High School alumnus, graduated summa cum laude and received the outstanding biochemist award. His parents are Keith and Melanie McSweeney and his proud grandparents are Sandra Sargent, of Barboursville, and Danny and Melody McSweeney.
PRESENTATION: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk will be presented on Zoom on May 10 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. The presenter, Michael McDavid, will discuss British styles and titles of the top 1% of Britain’s historic ruling class. The talk is free to members and $10 for guests. Contact Elizath Appell Sheets at 304-634-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu for membership information.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. This meeting will be a year-end celebration with the installation of officers for 2022-24. The pledge to the flag will be led by Freeda Crockett, and the devotion will be given by Joyce Clark. Hostesses for the evening will be the executive board. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Kiernan Mael, Amy Cobb, Aaron Harless, Elizabeth Triplett, Carl Eden, Brandon McClung, Jana Whitt, Elizabeth Nance, Elizabeth Dilley, Leslee Cassidy, Paul Adams, Michael Scott Johnson, Raneigh Adams Watts, Chasee Connor Watts, Connie Holley, Karen Ward, Ricky Allen Byrd, Greg Niece, Cathy Delossantos, Ronald Stewart, Whitney Koenig, James Earl and Jenna Fields.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Donna Thomas, whose birthday was Sunday; to Mona Arthur, who celebrated her 97th birthday Monday; and to Kyle Johaim, who was 16 years old Tuesday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jason and Beth Carney, Scott and Mindy Webber, Eddie and Michele Epperson, and David and Betty Poston, who celebrate their 59th anniversary May 9.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.