SCHOLARSHIP: Congratulations to Peyton Levi, a Cabell Midland High School senior, who received the Marshall University Yeager Scholarship at the CMHS Senior Awards Ceremony on Monday. Peyton also received the My Huntington Scholarship, the Elks National Most Valuable Student Scholarship and the Promise Scholarship and was recognized as an AP Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. Peyton plans to pursue a double major in philosophy and music composition in college. He is the son of Eric and Lorrie Akers and Billy and Emily Levi. His proud grandparents are Don and Linda Smith and Williard and Vickie Akers.
CELEBRATIONS: Jamie and Shelly Hightower’s family is busy observing quite a few celebrations and activities this spring. Twins Kyle and Chloe are graduating from Cabell Midland High School. At the Senior Awards Ceremony on Monday, Chloe received the Marshall University Foundation in Education award, Level 3, and Kyle received the Level 4 scholarship. Daughter Gracie is completing her first year at West Virginia Wesleyan and plays softball there. The team began play in the conference tournament this week in Salem, Virginia. Daughter Jaelyn is “graduating” from Barboursville Middle School, and daughter Julia has finished her first year of teaching virtual special education and is enrolled in the Marshall University master’s degree program. Their son, Ryan, recently joined the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department and is involved in training classes and programs there.
GOLF: Kudos to Drema Watts, who made her sixth hole-in-one Saturday at Edgewood Country Club, hole No. 13.
CONCERT: Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a free concert in the Barboursville Park Amphitheatre at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. The Tribute Quartet will provide the entertainment. The concert is sponsored by Barboursville Baptist Church.
TALK: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk will be available via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, May 11. This month’s talk will be presented by Burnis R. Morris, professor of journalism and mass communications, who is nationally known for his work to attract the best and brightest to careers in journalism. Tuesday Talks are free to MULLP members and $10 for guests. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285 for more information.
SCRAMBLE: Golfers, get your favorite golf foursome together and plan to play in the Barboursville/Milton Rotary Clubs’ annual Golf Charity Scramble on Saturday, May 22, at the Esquire Golf Club. It will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Sign-ups are available online at barboursvillerotary@gmail.com.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Elizabeth Nance, Rick Hannan, Paul Adams, Wanda Morgan, Karla Hysell, Toni Gripshover, Carl Eden, Ronnie Dolin, Brandon McClung, Jana Whitt, Chrystal Moon, Connie Grimm Holley, Chase Connor Watts, Whitney Koenig, Lisa Perry, Aikesi Markham, Terrell Johnson, Alaya Johnson, Jenna Fields, Elizabeth Triplett, Lorrie Akers, Elizabeth Dilley and Leslee Cassidy.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Donna Thomas, who celebrated her birthday Saturday; to Bernice Rollyson, who celebrated her 88th birthday Tuesday; to Ricky Allen Byrd, who celebrated his 68th birthday Tuesday; to Michael Scott Johnson, whose 55th birthday is Friday; to Karen Jones Ward, whose 74th birthday is Saturday; and to James Earl, who celebrates his 18th birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jason and Beth Carney, Greg and Teresa Davidson, Eddie and Michele Epperson, Jeremy and Mary Ellen Winters, and David and Betty Poston, who celebrate their 56th anniversary Sunday.