Community News
DOCTOR: Congratulations to Will Lester, of Barboursville, who received his M.D. degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine on May 1. He is the son of Todd and Kathy Lester and the grandson of Russ and Mary Witten and Geraldine Perry. Throughout medical school, he received two large research grants to establish outpatient therapy and treatment for opioid use disorders in rural, medically underserved counties in West Virginia. He was the first recipient of the Stephen M. Jones Scholarship awarded by Marshall University for academic achievements in pediatrics. Lester will start his residency in pediatrics at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, on July 1.
TEACHER: Five is a significant number for Meghan Salter, a talented and gifted (TAG) teacher at Martha Elementary, who was named Cabell County Schools’ Teacher of the Year on May 1. She was one of five finalists selected in Cabell County. Staff from each school in the county nominated a teacher, and finalists were selected by a committee from the district. Salter was recognized for her work with advanced technology, especially her incorporation of drones in the curriculum. She wrote grant proposals and obtained $20,000 in funding for several small drones to use as classroom tools and organized a multi-school “Drone Olympics” where students compete in events that simulate real-world scenarios with drones. She is an FAA-certified drone pilot, and in 2019, she received recognition as one of five “Women to Watch in Education in Unmanned Aerial Systems” by an international drone industry group. Meghan and her husband, Kenny, live in Huntington. She is the daughter of Nancy Webb, of Coal Grove, Ohio, and the daughter-in-law of Bill and Nancy Salter, of Barboursville. The other finalists for Teacher of the Year were Courtney Arnold, art teacher at Southside Elementary; Susan Porter, kindergarten teacher at Highlawn Elementary; Trina Wise, math teacher at Cabell Midland High School; and Rhonda Wood, science teacher at Crossroads Academy.
READER: Willa Midkiff, a children’s storyteller at the Barboursville Public Library’s weekly story hour, has been creative in this coronavirus disruption to everyone’s normal routine by offering videos on Facebook of her reading books for children. Ms. Willa, as she is known to the children, went to a barn in Salt Rock recently where her nephew, Tanner Thompson, owns goats and she read “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” while the goats frolicked nearby. She returned to the barn this week to read a book about ducks. Willa’s daughter videos the readings. Midkiff, who coordinates the children’s programming at the Barboursville branch library, has worked for over 30 years for the Cabell County Public Library and has been at the Barboursville library for over 19 years.
LIBRARY: The Barboursville Public Library, 728 Main St., will offer a curbside service starting May 11. Requests must be called in, and appointments will be made to pick up materials. Operating hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information or to make appointments, call 304-736-4621.
CONVENTION: Because of the health crisis, the Cabell County Democratic Convention will be held virtually via electronic pre-registration and balloting. Cabell County Democrats may visit https://wvdemocrats.com/2020couontyconvention/ to pre-file for the county convention and for those running for delegate to the state convention. The pre-filing began May 1 and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. For assistance in completing the online pre-filing process, call the West Virginia Democratic Party hotline at 681-758-1437.
65TH: Congratulations to Robert and Coral Mallory, of Proctorville, Ohio, who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Melissa Bart, Amy Cobb, Aaron Harless, Elizabeth Triplett, Eleanor Dean, Joanne Legge, Tonya Strickland, Paul Adams, Elizabeth Dilley, Leslee Cassidy, Makayla Waugh-Wilson, Elizabeth Nance, Jean Dague, Rick Hannan, Michael Scott Johnson, Chrystal Moon, Connie Grimm Holley, Whitney Koenig, Karen Jones Ward, Ricky Allen Byrd, James Earl Black, Elisa Perry, Aikesi Markham, Terrell Johnson, Alaya Johnson and Jenna Fields.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Donna Thomas, whose birthday was May 1.
SPECIAL: Special birthday wishes to Marlene Sheets, who celebrated her birthday Sunday; to Ronald Stewart, who celebrated his 55th birthday Sunday; to Tielar James Cremeans, who became a teenager Tuesday; to Laney Louise Long, who blows out seven candles today; and to Chase Connor Watts, who celebrates his 15th birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Steve and Becky Simmons, David and Betty Poston, Greg and Teresa David, Jeremy and Mary Ellen Winters, and Lynwood and Charlene Adkins, who celebrate their 46th anniversary Sunday, May 10.