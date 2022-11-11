WOMEN’S CLUBS: The annual meeting of the Southeastern Region of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs was held Oct. 27-30 in Lexington, Kentucky. Deb Strahanoski, the GFWC International president, was the keynote speaker. Pam McCoy and Debbie Young represented the Huntington Woman’s Club at the meeting, and Joy Bryant-Harris and Robin Spurlock represented the Pea Ridge Woman’s Club. The GFWC is one of the largest service organizations in the world, with groups in all states and 18 countries.
GRANDPARENTS: Congratulations to first-time grandparents Jeff and Trena Wise, of Huntington, whose granddaughter, Emma Grace Wise, was born Nov. 3 in New Bern, North Carolina, where her dad and mom, Josiah and Ashley Wise, live. Maternal grandparents are Ricky and Ann Hamlin, of Huntington, and the late Carla Hamlin. Both Josiah and Ashley are 2015 grads of Cabell Midland High School.
TRAVELING: Larry and Cheri Green, of Huntington, are making the most of their retirement by taking trips twice a month since Cheri retired. They have traveled to Treasure Island, Florida; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Alaska twice; South Bend, Indiana; and Washington, D.C. Coming up soon are trips to Key West, the Bahamas, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
BAZAAR: Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Road, Huntington, offers a fall bazaar Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Homemade candy, baked goods, crafts and a white elephant sale will be available, and soup, chili and hot dogs may be purchased to go.
RECITAL: Johan Botes, professor of piano, organ and voice at Marshall University, will present an organ recital at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 5th Avenue and 10th Street, Huntington, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. He will showcase the church’s 42-rank Moller pipe organ. A special performance will be given by Caroline Waugh, a Jamaican-born soprano who has performed throughout the United States and other parts of the world, and Dr. Botes. Contributions will be accepted at the door to support continued concert efforts of Johnson Memorial. For additional information, call 304-525-8116.
RUMMAGE SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Nov. 18, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building. The rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. A $5 bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For advance orders of the bagged lunch, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sharon Ambrose, Adam Adkins, Andrew Adkins, Becky Simmons, Will Alexander, Brian Berry, Ashley Rottgen, Brandi Beasley, Larry Dickens, Robert Ratcliff, Ron Nisbet, Donovan Steele, Larry Nikolaus, Katie Wallace, Kathleen Beach, Barrett Seay, Matt Simmons, Pablo Montoya, Meredith Hill, Monica Dunfee, Christian Large, Lisa Jackson, Sharon Deangelo, John Belcher, Priscilla Lynn Byrd, Stephanie Meadows, Jeff Journell, Tara Nicole Fletcher, Sierra Rose Bailey, Connie Keyser, Sandy Light and Mary Midkiff-Dixon.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ernest Leonard, who celebrated his 80th birthday Thursday; to Dr. David Patick, who celebrates his birthday Sunday, Nov. 13; and to Pam Templeton Simpkins, whose 75th birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Don and Becky Haddox, Trevor and Morgan Large Sims, and Joey and Val Johnson.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.