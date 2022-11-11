The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WOMEN’S CLUBS: The annual meeting of the Southeastern Region of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs was held Oct. 27-30 in Lexington, Kentucky. Deb Strahanoski, the GFWC International president, was the keynote speaker. Pam McCoy and Debbie Young represented the Huntington Woman’s Club at the meeting, and Joy Bryant-Harris and Robin Spurlock represented the Pea Ridge Woman’s Club. The GFWC is one of the largest service organizations in the world, with groups in all states and 18 countries.

GRANDPARENTS: Congratulations to first-time grandparents Jeff and Trena Wise, of Huntington, whose granddaughter, Emma Grace Wise, was born Nov. 3 in New Bern, North Carolina, where her dad and mom, Josiah and Ashley Wise, live. Maternal grandparents are Ricky and Ann Hamlin, of Huntington, and the late Carla Hamlin. Both Josiah and Ashley are 2015 grads of Cabell Midland High School.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

