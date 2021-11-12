REMEMBERED: Ed Horn, last surviving crew member of the World War II B26 bomber “Bad Penny,” was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 5. The service, in addition to family and friends, was attended by Steve and Karen Gold of Barboursville. Steve Gold’s father, Mac Gold, was a crew mate of Ed Horn on the Bad Penny when it was shot down over Amiens, France, on May 28, 1944, on their 26th combat mission. Of the six crew members, two were killed when the plane was shot down and two bailed out and escaped with the help of the French Resistance. Ed Horn and Mac Gold were captured after bailing out of the airplane and spent the next 11 months as POWs. Steve and Karen were invited to attend the ceremony by Ed’s son, Chris Horn.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School students Emma Londeree and Chandler Schmidt, who are Heisman scholarship school winners. Chandler is also the Heisman scholarship state winner. Emma is the daughter of Dan and Jennifer Londeree of Huntington, and Chandler is the son of Travis and Cristina Schmidt of Milton.
CHOSEN: Benjamin Whitmore, a CMHS sophomore and son of Daniel and Sherry Whitmore of Barboursville, has been chosen as the CMHS representative for the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program that prepares young people for a lifetime of leadership.
SCHOLAR: Congratulations to CMHS senior Tyler Marcum, who is one of two Cabell County students chosen as a U.S. Presidential Scholar. He now advances to the state competition. Tyler is the son of Michael and Patti Marcum of Ona.
ASSOCIATION: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The evening will be a Thanksgiving celebration, with the entertainment provided by Alchemy Theatre’s group. For more information, call Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
DECORATING: The village of Barboursville and the Barboursville CVB invite all businesses to participate in the Christmas Business Decorating Contest. The theme is Elf on the Shelf. Decorations should be completed by Dec. 1. Submissions will be judged Dec.3 with first-, second- and third-place awards given. Winners will be announced Dec. 6. The goal of the contest is to have the entire village decorated for the holiday season. Admission forms may be found on the Barboursville Parks and Recreation Facebook site and may be submitted online or dropped off at the Barboursville CVB, 701 Main St. Call 304-733-1500 for more information.
MEETING: The Huntington Cabell Republican Women holds its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Savannah’s Restaurant, 1208 6th Ave., Huntington, with Jason Huffman, West Virginia state director of Americans for Prosperity WV. Contact Kathryn Muth, 304-633-3565, for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Brian Berry, Ashley Rottgen, Larry Dickens, Carl Chapman, Robert Ratcliff, Ron Nisbert, Brandi Beasley, Brian Noe, Donovan Steele, Larry Nikolaus, Patrick Ryan, Kevin McKenna, Chris McKenna, Meredith Hill, Monica Dunfee, Jamie Tores, Lisa Jackson, Sharon Deangelo, Ernest Leonard, Pam Templeton Simpkins, D.J. Meadows, Heather Mourney, Tara Nicole Fletcher, Sierra Rose Bailey, Pablo Montoya, Sharon Ambrose, Adam Adkins, Andrew Adkins, Becky Simmons and Will Alexander.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Christian Large, who celebrated his 16th birthday Monday; to Pam Smith, who celebrates her 60th birthday Friday; to Mckyla Harshbarger, who will be 21 years old Friday; to Dr. David Patick, who celebrates his birthday Saturday; to Griffin Brandon, who blows out 10 candles Saturday; to Jo Adkins, whose birthday is Sunday; to Ronnie M. Henry, who will celebrate his 72nd birthday Sunday; and to Sadie Nicole Hale, who blows out 10 candles Monday but will celebrate with a party this weekend.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Russell and Zenaida Prichard, Jerry and Phyllis Johnson, Paul and Lori Turman, Trevor and Morgan Large Sims, Joey and Val Johnson, and John and Jennifer Bledsoe, who celebrated their 40th anniversary Sunday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.