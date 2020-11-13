HOMECOMING: Cabell Midland High School students celebrated their 2020 homecoming activities last week. On Friday night at halftime of the CMHS/St. Albans football game, the homecoming queen, king and attendants were announced and introduced. Haley Martin, granddaughter of Glenn Clay, is the 2020 homecoming queen, and Drew Elkins, son of Tom and Martha Elkins, is the 2020 homecoming king. Sydney Ooten, daughter of Thomas and Danielle Doss, is the junior class princess, and Nehemiah (Nemo) Roberts, son of B.J. and Tosha Roberts, is the junior class prince. Olivia Charles, daughter of Dr. Mitch Charles and Dr. Paulette Wehner, is the sophomore princess, and Will Hass, son of Steve and Lindsey Hass, is the sophomore prince. Freshman class princess is Abigail “Abby” Wendell, daughter of Dave and Katie Wendell, and Aden McCormill, son of Dustin and Kim Mc Cormill, is the freshman class prince.
SCULPTURE: A rededication ceremony was held Tuesday for the Marshall University football memorial — a sculpture of a crouching football player sitting on top of a brick memorial that names five Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers who died in the 1970 plane crash. Vernon Howell, a Barboursville artist and former co-captain of the Marshall University 1958 football team, created the sculpture to remember these five and the others who were lost in the crash. Both Howell and the memorial designer, John Bodo, spoke at the ceremony. Howell is pleased that the sculpture’s new home is on the Marshall University campus on 20th Street behind the MU Rec Center and across the street from the Joan C. Edwards Stadium where students and visitors can see it as they walk by. The memorial had been in front of the former Pi Kappa Alpha house on 5th Avenue for decades. Howell’s family that attended the ceremony were his wife, Beverly; his sister, Katherine Moore; his daughters, Robin Howell of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Pierson of Greenville, Pennsylvania; his son, Kirk of Atlanta, Georgia; and his grandchildren, Patrick O’Doud of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth Pierson of Greenville, Pennsylvania. Because of job responsibilities, his son, Christopher of Hampton, Virginia, was unable to attend.
60TH: Congratulations to Dennis and Carolyn Herrenkohl, of Barboursville, who observed their 60th anniversary Thursday. They are the parents of three children — Sandra Herrenkohl Carpenter, Stan and Shad — and eight grandchildren.
90TH: Happy birthday to former area resident and Buffalo High School graduate Jo Adkins, whose friends and family celebrated her 90th birthday with her with a Zoom party Wednesday. Jo and her husband, Reggie, live in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Bernice Hesson, Adam Adkins, Andrew Adkins, Becky Simmons, Will Alexander, Alex Lee, Evan Minsker, Chris McKenna, Larry Dickens, Carl Chapman, Ron Nisbet, Robert Ratcliff, Phyllis Brace, Donovan Steele, Larry Nikolaus, Katie Wallace, Leslie Frost, Patrick Ryan, Susan Norris, Kevin McKenna, Chris McKenna, Leesa Marcum, Brandi Beasley, Donovan Steele, Connie Keyser, Sandy Light, Terri Perry McConda, Jeannie Rowe, Meredith Hall, Jennifer Harrison, Monica Dunfee, Jamie Collins Torres, Frank Riggio, Ernest Leonard, Linda Locey, Heather Mourney, Jeremy Adkins, Jeff Journell, Ronnie M. Henry, Darrell Vanhorn, Harry Underwood and John Belcher.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Dr. David Patick, who celebrates his birthday today; to Pam Templeton Simpkins, whose 73rd birthday is today; to Trendon Dunn, who blows out eight candles Sunday; to Will Powers, who will be 7 years old Sunday; and to Peter Groff, who celebrates his 77th birthday Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jerry and Phyllis Johnson, Paul and Lorri Turman, Don and Becky Haddox, Trevor and Morgan Large Sims, and Zackary and Elizabeth Chapman.