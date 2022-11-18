The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ARTISTS: The opening reception of the 2022 Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition was held last Sunday at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Congratulations to two Barboursville artists, Vernon Howell and Larry Brumfield, who have artwork in this exhibit. Howell has two mixed media abstracts in the exhibit: “Outside/In” and “Shedding Some Light,” and Brumfield has one mixed media piece: “Sunflowers Bloom at Night in Ukraine under the Moonlight and the Sparkling Stars Above.” This exhibition, which will hang until April 15, 2023, features 58 creative pieces representing the talents of 44 West Virginia artists.

EXHIBIT: If you stop at Tamarack in your travels this holiday season, be sure to take some time to look at the “Pop Goes the Art” exhibit there from Dec. 3 through Jan. 18. Vernon Howell has six mixed media pieces in that exhibit.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

