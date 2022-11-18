ARTISTS: The opening reception of the 2022 Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition was held last Sunday at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Congratulations to two Barboursville artists, Vernon Howell and Larry Brumfield, who have artwork in this exhibit. Howell has two mixed media abstracts in the exhibit: “Outside/In” and “Shedding Some Light,” and Brumfield has one mixed media piece: “Sunflowers Bloom at Night in Ukraine under the Moonlight and the Sparkling Stars Above.” This exhibition, which will hang until April 15, 2023, features 58 creative pieces representing the talents of 44 West Virginia artists.
EXHIBIT: If you stop at Tamarack in your travels this holiday season, be sure to take some time to look at the “Pop Goes the Art” exhibit there from Dec. 3 through Jan. 18. Vernon Howell has six mixed media pieces in that exhibit.
PAINT: Becky Bias, another Barboursville artist, used her talents to help members of the Pea Ridge Woman’s Club decorate a tree that is included in the Festival of Trees at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Bias painted snowman faces on handmade red and white ornaments. This festival is offered from Nov. 18-28.
FAIR: The youth group of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., Barboursville, is offering a vendor fair Saturday, Nov. 19, in the church’s gymnasium, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Steele’s United Methodist Women will sell hot dogs and baked goods from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Combos include two hot dogs, chips and beverage for $5. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is offering free flu shots.
THANKSGIVING DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 19 from 3-4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is turkey, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, desserts and beverages. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
BAKE SALE: St. George Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos is having a bake sale in the church hall, 701 11th Ave., Huntington, on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. until noon. Homemade pastries include baklava, bird’s nest, finikia, galaktoboureko, karithopita, pear cookies, nut rolls, koulouria and kourambiethes, and diples.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Bernice Hesson, Alex Lee, Evan Minsker, Chris McKenna, Maureen Effingham, Linda McClain, Mary Cochran, Julie Merritt, Cindy Ballengee, Joan Gross, Vicki Delp, Leslie Frost, Patrick Ryan, Homer Ransdell, Susan Norris, Kobe Clark, Leesa Marcum, Sheila Daniel Lyon, Laura Rimmer, Madison Grace Hightower, LeeAnn Woda, Terry Perry McConda, Ron Lyons, Jennifer McRoy, Jennifer Harrison, Andrea Roberts, Barb Vanhoose, Stacey Bias, Jamie Collins Tores, Michelle McMaster, Jacob Gray, Frank Riggio, Heather Mourney, Michael Ray Skeens, Jeremy Adkins, Pam Hagley, Sabrina Martin, Teresa Maybin, Liam “Buddy” McComas, Linda Locey, Ron Sizemore, and twins Skylar and Kenzie Brandon-Myers, who celebrated their eighth birthdays Wednesday.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Sadie Nicole Hale, who blew out 11 candles Tuesday; to Will Powers, who was 9 years old Tuesday; to Kamryn Brooke Dunfee-Clark, who is 11 years old today; to Helen Walker, who celebrates her 69th birthday today; to Cabell Midland High School grad and Marshall University sophomore Sydney Riffe, who leaves her teen years by celebrating her 20th birthday today; to Gavin Blake, who will be 16 years old Saturday; to Emogene Vipperman, who celebrates her 92nd birthday Sunday, Nov. 20; and to Zakary Dunfee, who will be 11 years old Monday, Nov. 21.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Pat and Brenda Cornwell, Eddie and Vicki Smith, Ron and Becky Nisbet, Rick and Ginger Chapman, Tim and Tracy Urian, Brian and Michelle Clancy, Jeremy and Kristen Plyburn, and Zac and Elizabeth Ratliff.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
