PERFORMANCE: Members of Marshall University’s 3rd Avenue a capella ensemble presented a beautiful performance of the national anthem at the Marshall/UAB football game last Saturday. Members of the group are Emily Ash, Jacob Carter, Cassidy Craddock, Mary Doherty, Aden Facemire, Kendall Ferrebee, Alissa Holstein, Austin Jones, Michael Novotny, Megan Randolph and Gaby Thomas. The director is Briana Nannen.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Anicah Smith, a senior engineering major at the University of Kentucky, who recently placed second in her research division at the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ conference. Anicah is a graduate of Winfield High School. Her father is Dr. Chad Smith, and her mother is Andrea Pettry Smith. Her grandparents are Claude and Kay Smith of Huntington and Barry and Becky Pettry of Teays Valley. Anicah is eager to continue her research work in graduate school next year. She and her fiancé, Jonah O’Brien, plan to marry in June 2022.
AWARDED: At the opening reception and awards ceremony of the 22nd annual West Virginia Juried Exhibition at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston on Sunday, Barboursville artist Vernon Howell’s entry, “Outside In/Inside Out,” received an award of excellence. This artwork, an interesting mixed-media piece with altered photo images, transparent acrylic transfer pen and ink, nylon thread and pencil, is also featured on the ceremony’s program brochure. Each of the seven artists who received awards in this category received $2,000 for his art, which will become a permanent part of the West Virginia State Museum contemporary art collection. This was a juried exhibition, with 80 West Virginia artists selected to exhibit 110 pieces of their art. Howell is a retired Barboursville High School art teacher and resides in Barboursville with his wife, Beverly.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 3 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu will be turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, and pie or cake. All are welcome. Call 304-736-4583 for more information.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club offers a rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Nov. 19, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. A $5 bag lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Place advance orders by calling Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
MUSIC: Mark your calendar now to attend an afternoon of 1940s big band Christmas music and delicious desserts offered by the First United Methodist Church, 1124 5th Ave., Huntington, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at its “A 1940s Christmas Homecoming” Dessert Theatre featuring Scott Jarrell, Hillary Herold, Steve Hensley, Scott Sears, Jim, Charlee and Drew Adkins and the sanctuary choir. Admission is by donation. Reservations are not required. All proceeds benefit the musical programs of the church.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sydney Riffe, Alex Lee, Evan Minsker, Chris McKenna, Maureen Effingham, Mary Cochran, Linda McClain, Bristel Minsker, Susan Norris, Kobe Clark, Sheila Daniel Lyon, Homer Ransdell, Laura Rimmer, Joan Gross, Emogene Vipperman, Madison Hightower, Terri Perry McConda, Reginald “Duddy” Noble, Andi-Brandon Myers, Angie Seay, Andrea Roberts, Jennifer Harrison, Stacey Bias, Michelle McMaster, Jacob Gray, Frank Riggio, Helen Walker, Jeremy Adkins, Pam Hagley, Sabrina Martin, Teresa Maybin, Liam “Buddy” McComas, Barb Vanhoose and Gavin Blake.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Trendon Dunn, who was 9 years old Monday; to Will Powers, whose birthday was Monday; to twins Skylar and Kenzie Brandon-Myers, who blew out seven candles Tuesday; to Kamryn Brooke Dunfee-Clark, whose 10th birthday was Thursday; to Ron Sizemore, who celebrates his 76th birthday Saturday; to Elizabeth Short Niece, who celebrates her 86th birthday Sunday; and to David Dunfee, who blows out 10 candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Justin and Bristel Minsker, Pat and Brenda Cornwell, Ed and Vicki Smith, Ron and Becky Nisbet, Rick and Ginger Chapman, Jeremy and Kristen Plyburn, Tim and Tracy Urian, Brian and Michelle Clancy, and Zac and Elizabeth Chapman.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.