Community News
CHAMPIONS: The Cabell Midland Marching Knights band recently won its ninth straight state championship, and its director, Tim James, received the Bandmaster of the Year award. This award is voted on by all the bandmasters in the state.
WORSHIP: The Barboursville Area Ministerial Association will host an online Thanksgiving worship service Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. It will be streamed to the Facebook page of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. The page may be found at https://www.facebook.com/Pea-Ridge-United-Methodist-church-356915331051041.
DIRECTOR: Congratulations to Jo Andrea “Andy” Watson, the director of Organizational Development and Learning (ODAL) at St. Mary’s Medical Center since 2016, who was recently appointed as the system director of ODAL for Mountain Health Network. As the system director, Watson is responsible for the coordination of educational programs within the framework of MHN’s strategic plan. With more than 41 years of health care experience as a nurse and critical care educator, she earned her diploma nursing degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing; her bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University; her master’s degree in nursing practice from Walden University; and her doctor of nursing degree from Walden University. Andy, a 1976 Barboursville High School graduate, lives in Barboursville with her husband, Bill. They are the parents of two sons, Drew and Corey, and two grandsons, Madden and Brody. Andy is the daughter of Dick and Joyce Spencer, of Barboursville.
TESTS: A free COVID-19 drive-by testing day will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 5577 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio.
RETIRING: Congratulations to former Barboursville resident and 1980 Barboursville High School graduate Kirti Vithalani, who retires this month from the Wilmington, North Carolina, police department with almost 30 years’ experience. He was a K9 handler for 21 of those years. Kirti and his wife, the former Theresa Paul, who is also a 1980 BHS grad, have two children, Travis and Kira, and five grandchildren, Jackson, Davis, Kai, Blakely and Brewer. Vithalani says he plans to relax and enjoy retirement, especially with his grandkids.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sydney Riffe, Michael Storage, Maureen Effingham, Mary Cochran, Linda McClain, Bristel Minsker, Martha Spaulding, Julie Merritt, Cindy Ballengee, Vickie Delp, Joan Gross, Homer Ransdell, Angie Seay, Kobe Clark, Sheila Daniel Lyon, Kathy Adams Daniel, Bev Dawson, Andrea Roberts, Stacy Bias, Jacob Gray, Billy Graybeal, Shane Ratliff, Pam Hagley, Sabrina Martin, Teresa Maybin, Jimmie Taylor, Michael Ray Skeens, Lannie Cline, Carolyn Bloom, Dwight Qualls, Barb Vanhoose and Helen Walker.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Michele McMaster, whose 50th birthday was Tuesday; to Kamryn Dunfee Clark, who blew out nine candles Wednesday; to Emogene Vipperman, who celebrates her 91st birthday today; to Liam “Buddy” McComas, who is 21 years old today; to Elizabeth Short Niece, who celebrates her 85th birthday today; and to Zakary David Dunfee, who will be 9 years old tomorrow.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Kerry and Melissa Bart, Howard and Nila Cobb, Justin and Bristel Minsker, Pat and Brenda Cornwell, Ed and Vicki Smith, Ron and Becky Nisbet, Jim and Jean Gooch, Brett and Brenda Hawthorne, and Tim and Tracy Urian, who celebrated their 35th anniversary Nov. 15.