RECOGNIZED: Two Barboursville residents received some well-deserved recognition last week. Nila Beckett was honored as WSAZ-TV’s Hometown Hero and Jack McKenna had a baseball field named for him. Beckett, who is 85 years old and the mother of six, was recognized for donating over 400 red, white and blue crocheted afghans that she made to veterans at Hospice of Huntington. She says she was taught to crochet by her mother when she was 8 years old. McKenna was recognized at the Barboursville council meeting Nov. 15 for his many years of volunteering with the Barboursville Little League as a coach and president of the league and primarily for always helping to maintain the Barboursville Lions Club ballfield. Mayor Chris Tatum presented McKenna with a proclamation stating that the field will now be known as the Jack McKenna Field. Jack, his wife, Sharon, and their family have lived in Barboursville since 1978. Congratulations to both outstanding Barboursville residents.
TRIP: Fred and Deanna Mader recently took a trip to Walt Disney World, where they participated in a 5K walk with family members — their daughter, Laura Mader Chahoud, who ran the 10K, and her husband, Ray, who ran the half-marathon. They have walked 5Ks locally for charities, but this was their first Disney 5K. Each of the races benefited Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The races started at 5 a.m. After the race, the couple enjoyed the Disney parks with the grandkids. The Maders added another grandchild to their family last spring. Their daughter, Laura Chahoud, and her husband, Ray Chahoud, welcomed baby Oliver on April 20. He joined his 2 1/2-year-old-sister, Isla, in the family. Laura is a graduate of Marshall University. Both Laura and Ray are graduates of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and are emergency medicine physicians. They live in Greenville, South Carolina.
CHEER: Rick and Debbie Dunfee, of Proctorville, Ohio, are longtime Marshall University fans who seldom miss a ballgame, but this year they don’t want to miss a game as they have two family members to watch and cheer for — their granddaughter, Alyssa Howard, and their great-niece, Sydney Fletcher — who are cheerleaders on the MU cheerleading squad. Alyssa, the daughter of Phil and Jennifer Howard, of Proctorville, is a graduate of Fairland High School and is a sophomore at Marshall. Sydney, the daughter of Matt and Heather Fletcher, is a graduate of Huntington High School and is a junior at Marshall.
CHRISTMAS: Plan to attend Christmas activities in Barboursville during the next few weeks. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., the annual Christmas parade will take place beginning on Central Avenue and ending at Water Street. Immediately following the parade, the tree-lighting ceremony will be held in the Nancy Cartmill Garden on Main Street. The Village of Lights driving tour of lights through Barboursville Park will begin after the parade and lighting ceremony. The free driving tour begins at One Park Road and will be available from Dec. 1-31.
PANCAKES: On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Barboursville Lions Club offers a pancake breakfast during its Breakfast with Santa at the Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave. Admission for adults is $6, and for children 12 years old and under, it is free.
MARKET: The GFWC Pea Ridge Woman’s Club will have a Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Barboursville Farmers Market on Farmdale Road. The group is offering breakfast and lunch as well as a variety of gifts, crafts and fun. The Cabell Midland High School’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir will perform, and Santa will visit with treats for children. If the weather is inclement, the market will be held at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church on the corner of East Pea Ridge Road and Jefferson Park Drive.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Robin Reed, Bristel Minsker, Martha Spaulding, George McPhail, Howard Pullin, Maddie Beasley, Frank Hayes, Teresa Blake, Angie Seay, Craig Haddox, Billy Wolford, Jo Ann Leach, Denise Baylous, Samantha Copley, Beverly Dawson, Connor Marcum, Kathy Adams Daniel, Brian Hass, John Daniel Swanson, Shane Ratliff, Austin Stiltner, Helen Tomblin, Brittney May, Jimmie Taylor, Marlanna Holley, Patience Donaldson, Kristin Ash, Carolyn Bloom, Shaylynn Davenport, Tammy Adkins, Kaden James Kitts, Tammy Byrd Starkey, Jordan Miller, Charlie Justice and Beverly Bowman.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Billie Graybeal, whose 75th birthday was Monday; to Bralee Faye Baker, who was 7 years old Monday; to Harold Beatty, who celebrated his 78th birthday Wednesday; to Oliver William Ratliff, who blew out three candles Thursday; and to Hudson Hash, who celebrated his seventh birthday Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bob and Betty Miller, Ed and Brenda Chapman, Richard and Louetta Jimison, Brett and Brenda Hawthorne, Joel and Regina Merritt, who celebrate their 50th anniversary today, Ed and Deb Dzierzak, who celebrate their 45th anniversary Saturday; and Charles and Freddie Tanner, who celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
