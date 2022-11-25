The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RECOGNIZED: Two Barboursville residents received some well-deserved recognition last week. Nila Beckett was honored as WSAZ-TV’s Hometown Hero and Jack McKenna had a baseball field named for him. Beckett, who is 85 years old and the mother of six, was recognized for donating over 400 red, white and blue crocheted afghans that she made to veterans at Hospice of Huntington. She says she was taught to crochet by her mother when she was 8 years old. McKenna was recognized at the Barboursville council meeting Nov. 15 for his many years of volunteering with the Barboursville Little League as a coach and president of the league and primarily for always helping to maintain the Barboursville Lions Club ballfield. Mayor Chris Tatum presented McKenna with a proclamation stating that the field will now be known as the Jack McKenna Field. Jack, his wife, Sharon, and their family have lived in Barboursville since 1978. Congratulations to both outstanding Barboursville residents.

TRIP: Fred and Deanna Mader recently took a trip to Walt Disney World, where they participated in a 5K walk with family members — their daughter, Laura Mader Chahoud, who ran the 10K, and her husband, Ray, who ran the half-marathon. They have walked 5Ks locally for charities, but this was their first Disney 5K. Each of the races benefited Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The races started at 5 a.m. After the race, the couple enjoyed the Disney parks with the grandkids. The Maders added another grandchild to their family last spring. Their daughter, Laura Chahoud, and her husband, Ray Chahoud, welcomed baby Oliver on April 20. He joined his 2 1/2-year-old-sister, Isla, in the family. Laura is a graduate of Marshall University. Both Laura and Ray are graduates of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and are emergency medicine physicians. They live in Greenville, South Carolina.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

