STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Cabell Midland High School students who were selected as Barboursville Rotary Club’s students of the month for November are: Senior — Ryan Stackpole, son of David and Amy Stackpole of Barboursville; Junior — Kaelin Smith, daughter of Amanda Smith of Huntington and Christopher Smith of Gallipolis, Ohio; Sophomore — Julion Grace, son of John and Kimberly Grace of Milton; and Freshman — Milla Werthammer, daughter of Drs. Matthew and Sharon Werthammer of Barboursville. The students were recognized last week at a luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club.
60TH: Pat and Brenda Cornwell’s children surprised them with a 60th wedding anniversary luncheon last Saturday, Nov. 20, with 34 family members and friends helping them celebrate at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette. Hosting the party were their children Steve, Amy, Lisa and Randy and their grandchildren Jared, Madison, Kelsey and Carson.
SIGNED: Congratulations to Kyle Gill, a senior at Nitro High School, who on Nov. 10 signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Charleston where he received a scholarship. Kyle is the son of Anthony and Jennie Gill of Cross Lanes and grandson of Angelo and Felica Gill of Milton and Charlie and Linda Henley of St. Albans.
PERFORMANCE: Kudos to three Barboursville Middle School students, Joseph Bacon, Sophia Giraldo and Brody Hammers, who had the honor of playing with the West Virginia Symphony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston last Wednesday.
MARKET: Stop by the Barboursville Outdoor Farmer’s Market on Farmdale Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dec. 4 for the Christmas Market sponsored by the GFWC Pea Ridge Woman’s Club. It’s the perfect place to shop for gifts, holiday decor and goodies as local crafters and vendors will be available. Santa will stop by from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and special music will be provided by the Cabell Midland show choir, Rhythm in Red, at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Janet Smith at 304-549-1029.
CLUB: The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County has its annual Christmas luncheon meeting at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4. A box luncheon will be served for $15 per person. Reservations are required by calling or texting Betty Stepp at 304-634-6762 by Dec. 1.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Robin Reed, Martha Spaulding, George McPhail, V, Heather Stull, Craig Haddox, Billy Wolford, Jo Ann Leach, Frank Hayes, Teresa Blake, Jack Black, Luke Kinker, Samantha Copley, Kathy Adams Daniel, Bev Dawson, Denise Baylous, Brian Hass, John Daniel Swanson, Brenda Bunn, Shane Norman Ratliff, Austin Stiltner, Helen Tomblin, Brittney May, Marlanna Holley, Patience Donaldson, Kristin Ash, Carolyn Bloom, Shaylynn Davenport, Tammy Adkins, Kaden James Kitts, Kay Davis, Jeannie McKinny and Jordan Miller.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Harold Beatty who celebrated his 77th birthday Tuesday; to Hudson Hash who blew out 7 candles Wednesday; to Oliver William Ratliff who was 2 years old Wednesday; to Dwight Kirtley who celebrates his 61st birthday today; and to Tammy Byrd Starkey whose 62nd birthday is today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bob and Betty Miller, Ed and Brenda Chapman, Richard and Louetta Jimison, Brett and Brenda Hawthorne and Ed and Deb Stivers, who celebrate their 44th anniversary today.
