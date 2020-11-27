NAMED: J.K. Fife, who previously was the assistant director of materials management at Cabell Huntington Hospital, was recently named the assistant director of supply chain operations for Mountain Health Network. He will assume this new position Jan. 1, 2021. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Marshall University and his Master of Business Administration strategic leadership degree from Amberton University. J.K., his wife, Ginger, and their family live in Barboursville.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Jordan Maynard, a senior soccer player for Huntington High School, who was recently named to the All Mountain State Athletic Conference (MSAC) AAA All Region 1st Team 2020 and AAA All State 2nd Team. She has been the starting goalie all four years at HHS and has been the captain for the past three years. Jordan has played soccer at the YMCA Kennedy Center since she was 4 years old and began travel soccer with the West Virginia Rowdies when she was 8. She is the daughter of Kevin and Wendy Maynard, of Huntington, and the granddaughter of Bev Brown, of Huntington, and the late Dale Brown and Charles and Nina Maynard, of Conway, South Carolina.
KUDOS: Kudos to Meredith Mears, a freshman at Marshall University, who donates her time and money to help the homeless vets of Huntington. Her mentor and person who inspired her is her grandfather, the late West Virginia state Sen. John G. Chernenko, a World War II hero from Wellsburg, West Virginia, who always worked for the veterans. Meredith, a 2020 grad of Cabell Midland High School, is a freshman majoring in speech pathology at Marshall University. Her parents are John and Janet Mears.
SOCCER: Soccer players from Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School who were selected by coaches throughout West Virginia to the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference are: Cabell Midland High School — Ryan Holmes, Garrett Shields, Olivia Charles and Taylor Harris; Huntington High School — Wyatt Williams, Andrew Brewster, Jordan Maynard and Jalen Nicely.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Robin Reed, Regan Coffey, Virginia Chapman, Colton Coffey, Gabrielle Ross, Samuel Ross, Brian Hass, Sue King, Linda Hamilton, Brenda Bunn, George McPhail V, Howard Pulin, Heather Stull, Heather McKenna, Teresa Blake, Tracy Blower, Frank Hayes, Jack Black, Luke Kinker, Elizabeth Allman, Craig Haddox, Billy Wolford, Jo Ann Leach, Samantha Copley, Denise Baylous, Trish Arthur, John Daniel Swanson, Joyce Clay Songer, Vickie Goodall, Colby Spears, Austin Stiltner, Tammy Byrd Starkey, Helen Tomblin, Kristen Ash, Brittany May, Megan Ashton, Barbara Baker, Danny Smith, Jennie McKinney, Joshua Alan Williamson, Patty Damron Blevins, Marlanna Holley, Patience Donaldson, Shaylnn Davenport, Tammy Adkins, Kaden James Kitts and Kay Davis.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes this week to Connor Marcum, who blew out nine candles Monday; to Hudson Tenney Hash, who celebrated his fifth birthday Tuesday; to Kim Adkins Wooten, who celebrates her 57th birthday Sunday; and to my son-in-law, Bill Watson, who will enjoy chocolate pie for his birthday celebration Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bob and Betty Miller, Ed and Brenda Chapman, Richard and Loretta Jimison, and Charles and Freddie Tanner.