EXHIBIT: A dream becomes a reality today for artist Sassa Wilkes as the 100 portraits they painted in 2020 are included in the “Badass Women” exhibit in the Huntington Museum of Art’s Daine Gallery. After completing a portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and realizing there were 100 days left in 2020, Sassa vowed to complete an oil portrait of inspiring women each day of the remainder of the year. A free opening reception is held today from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with the artist giving a talk at 5:45 p.m. A native of Barboursville, Wilkes is the artist-in-residence at the West Edge Factory in Huntington. For the past 10 years, Wilkes has taught art in Cabell County schools and Marshall University and offers art lessons to the community through private studios. The exhibit will hang until Jan. 29, 2023.

CHILDREN’S BOOKS: “Mischief Macaw Makes a Cake” is the title of the first book in a series of five children’s books that Barboursville High School and the University of Kentucky grad Jeff Thompson has written. He had the idea for the series several years ago but didn’t start writing until he retired four years ago from the insurance business in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. The book is a story about a young macaw who has a good heart and tries to do good things but, in the course of doing good deeds, he may make a mess or get into a little mischief. Thompson has also written a novel that is at the publisher now. The children’s book may be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and iTunes.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

