EXHIBIT: A dream becomes a reality today for artist Sassa Wilkes as the 100 portraits they painted in 2020 are included in the “Badass Women” exhibit in the Huntington Museum of Art’s Daine Gallery. After completing a portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and realizing there were 100 days left in 2020, Sassa vowed to complete an oil portrait of inspiring women each day of the remainder of the year. A free opening reception is held today from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with the artist giving a talk at 5:45 p.m. A native of Barboursville, Wilkes is the artist-in-residence at the West Edge Factory in Huntington. For the past 10 years, Wilkes has taught art in Cabell County schools and Marshall University and offers art lessons to the community through private studios. The exhibit will hang until Jan. 29, 2023.
CHILDREN’S BOOKS: “Mischief Macaw Makes a Cake” is the title of the first book in a series of five children’s books that Barboursville High School and the University of Kentucky grad Jeff Thompson has written. He had the idea for the series several years ago but didn’t start writing until he retired four years ago from the insurance business in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. The book is a story about a young macaw who has a good heart and tries to do good things but, in the course of doing good deeds, he may make a mess or get into a little mischief. Thompson has also written a novel that is at the publisher now. The children’s book may be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and iTunes.
YOUTH FOOTBALL: Congratulations to three Barboursville Knights youth football teams that will play in the Tri-State Youth Football 2022 Turf Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The D-Team plays at 10 a.m.; the C-Team plays at 11 a.m.; and the B-Team plays at noon.
FESTIVAL: The Pea Ridge Women in Faith offer the 2022 Holiday Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Local artisans and direct sellers will offer a variety of items for holiday shoppers. Hot dogs, beverages and baked goods will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will support church missions and projects. For more information, contact Bobbi Hillman at 304-962-1064.
PICKLEBALL: The Barboursville Lions Club offers a beginner/intermediate pickleball clinic at the Barboursville Park’s pickleball courts Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until noon for a minimum donation of $20. For more information, text Mindy Backus at 304-417-3279.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The hostess committee for the dinner meeting is Marlene Thacker, Sherri Blake, Dreama Morris and Sandee Thacker. Carole Boster will give the devotion, and Georgie Johnson will lead the pledge to the flag. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Linda Jefferson, Ryan Bailey, Edward Adkins, Karen Alexander, Sara Lee, Shauna Lively, Lennon Stead, Lucy Stead, Debbie Thaxton, Terry Triplett Jr., Stephanie Fetty, Maridel Witten, Mike McClung, Dwayne Templeton, Chassee Burcham, Freddie Tanner, Suzanne Byrom, Pam Artrip, Judy Damron Yager, Aaron Lambert, Craig Harris, Dana Godfrey, Monica Mount, Mike Linthicum, Patty Adkins, Jeff Hawthorne, Chris Callicoat, Chris Burns, Evelyn Martin, Bonnie Elkins, Myra Caldwell Cheek, Jackie Riggio McCaffrey, Rhonda Crockett, Randi Bias, Danny Bryant, J. Anthony Statin, Jeannie Rowe, Audra Bailey, Tim Strickland, Ed Sobonya, Garnet Blake and Mary Lou Smith.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Paul David Brown, who celebrated his 76th birthday Wednesday; to Jim Dixon, whose 75th birthday was Wednesday; to Kody Alan Nichols, who blew out one candle Thursday; to Jason Riggio, who celebrates his 50th birthday today; to Louise Adkins, who celebrates her 85th birthday Sunday; and to Henry Osborne, who celebrates his birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are John and Delberta Riffe, John and Donna Flowers, Freddie and Linda Honaker, Bernard and Debbie McGinnis, Jack and Sharon McKenna, and Fran and Jane D’Egidio, who celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary Nov. 7.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
