QUILTS: The winning quilts at the recent West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton are queen’s choice, “The Life of Christ,” made by Rose Crawford; president’s choice, “Rainbow Stars,” made by Hazel Kirschenmann; adult viewers’ choice, “Starlight Pumpkins,” made by Connie Forth; and children viewers’ choice, “Eagle,” made by Karen Hartman.
MEMBERS: The Tri-State Arts Association recognized several new juried members in October. They are Bonnie Boyce, Mary Chaney, Kris Hillen, Judi Labelle, Theresa Seibert and Claudia Simes from Huntington; Bo Wang from Lavalette; Sue Ann Heck from Lesage; Kathryn Lucas and Leigh McDonald from Proctorville, Ohio; Melody Pyles from South Point, Ohio; and Tanya Warwick from Argillite, Kentucky. Each applicant presented five original works of art in oils, acrylics, watercolors, drawings, photography, mixed media or mosaics. The next jurying session for new members will be March 26. Call Kathy Hollett at 304-634-2576 or email kathleenhollett@comcast.net for more information.
EMPLOYEES: Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc. celebrated three employee anniversaries Oct. 12. Those recognized were Sara Lowe, a nurse practitioner who has been at Ebenezer for 21 years; Norma Frazier, who has worked in the pharmacy for 20 years; and Bonnie Havir, a CMA who has worked at Ebenezer for 20 years.
RECOGNIZED: The Rev. Ralph Sager was recognized by the congregation of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church on Oct. 10, Pastor Appreciation Day. Sager retired from full-time ministry in 1995, served as an assistant pastor for several years and currently is pastor emeritus.
REVIVAL: Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, will hold a fall revival from Nov. 7-10. The Sunday service will begin at 6 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday services at 7 p.m. Reverend Joey Stevens, pastor of North Mount Zion Church, Continental, Ohio, will speak each evening.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The devotion will be offered by Carole Boster, and the pledge to the flag will be led by Sara May. The hostess committee is Marlene Thacker, Sherri Blake, Dreama Morris and Sandee Thacker. For more information, call Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.
TALK: On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk will be presented on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. until noon, with Cicero Fain III, a visiting diversity scholar, as the speaker. His book, “Black Huntington: An Appalachian History,” that took Fain eight years of researching Huntington’s African American history, was published in 2019. The talk is free to members and $10 for guests. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285 for more information.
PARADE: The village of Barboursville is accepting applications for its Christmas parade, which will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. If you or your organization wants to participate, you can find application forms on the Barboursville CVB’s Facebook page or call 304-733-1500.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Stephanie Fetty, Maridel Witten, Freddie Tanner, Suzanne Byrom, Pam Artrip, Garnet Blake, Mary Lou Smith, Kathleen Beach, Paul David Brown, Jeff Hawthorne, Hunter Ward, Paige Nelson, Chris Callicoat, Chris Burns, Evelyn Martin, Matt Simmons, Bonnie Ellison, Myra Cheek, Kassandra Claxton, Joshua Caruthers, Chrystal Maynard, Destinee Spears, Jason Riggio, Rhonda Crockett, Jeannie Rowe, Maria Laura, Jim Dixon, Priscilla Byrd, Stephanie Meadows, Randi Bias, Danny Bryant, J. Anthony Statin and Ed Sobonya.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to twins Lucy and Lennon Stead, who blew out nine candles on their cakes Monday; to Tim Strickland, whose 62nd birthday is Friday; and to Louise Adkins, who celebrates her 84th birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are John and Delberta Riffe, John and Donna Flowers, Bernard and Debbie McGinnis, Jack and Sharon McKenna, and Freddie and Linda Honaker, who celebrated their 48th anniversary Wednesday.