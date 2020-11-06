ATHLETE: Congratulations to Jackson Fetty, a Cabell Midland High School junior and the quarterback for the Cabell Midland Knights football team, who was recently selected as the West Virginia MetroNews Radio Network scholar athlete of the week and the ZMM Architects Engineers Scholar Athlete of the Week. Jackson has a 4.5 GPA and plays both football and basketball at Cabell Midland. His personal honors include all-state special honorable mention, second-team all-conference and Tri-State honorable mention. After graduating from high school, Jackson would like to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. He is the son of Eric and Stephanie Wagoner, of Barboursville.
CONTEST: Winners of the virtual Halloween costume contest sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau are: infant-4 years, Nelia Davis (clown); 5-7 years, Josie Flynn (police officer); 8-12 years, Landon Holley (Michael Jackson); family, Davis family (clowns); and adult, Penny Jones (witch).
WINNERS: Congratulations to the winners of the Village of Barboursville Elementary School’s virtual pumpkin-carving contest: Pre-K-1, Harrison Wagoner; 2-3, Paice Zimmerman; and 4-5, Cooper Johnson. Each winner won pizza for himself and his family.
APPLE BUTTER: The Lions Club of Barboursville is selling apple butter for $6 a pint. To purchase, contact Lib Ciccolella at 304-972-7587 or any Lions Club member. The club is actively looking for new members who want to serve the community. Contact Joe Weber, the club president, at barboursvillelionsclub@gmail.com or Ciccolella for more information.
LEARNING: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program presents a Tuesday Talk on Zoom about the Bill Noe Flight School from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Nov. 10. Construction started on the training facility and hangar at Yeager Airport in August 2020, with plans to start the inaugural class in August 2021. Bryan Branham will be the director and chief flight instructor. If non-members would like to participate or join the MU Lifelong Learning Program, contact Elizabeth Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu.
BOOT DRIVE: The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Christmas Boot Drive from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the intersection of Main and Water streets in Barboursville.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Nancy Coffey, Arlene Qualls, Linda Jefferson, Ryan Bailey, Edward Adkins, Karen Alexander, Sara Lee, Shauna Lively, Sharon Ambrose, Garnet Blake, Mary Lou Smith, Kathleen Beach, Stephanie Fetty, Maridel Witten, Suzanne Byrom, Jeanne Wagner, Pam Artrip, Debbie Thaxton, Terry Triplett Jr., Brian Berry, Ashley Rottgen, Chris Beal, Paige Nelson, Evelyn Martin, Jim Dixon, Matt Simmons, Bonnie Ellison, Kassandrae Claxton, Joshua Carthers, Chrystal Maynard, Destinee Spears, Pablo Montoya, Jackie Riggio McCaffrey, Jason Riggio, Rhonda Crockett, Christian Large, Maria Laura, Audra Bailey, Priscilla Lynn Byrd, Stephanie Meadows, Randi Bias, Danny Bryan, Tara Nicole Fletcher, J. Anthony Staten, Louise Adkins, Tim Strickland and Freddie Tanner.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Jim Dowdy, who celebrated his 85th birthday Oct. 27.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Patricia Green, who celebrated her 90th birthday Sunday; to twins Lucy and Lennon Stead, who blew out eight candles Sunday; to Braley Baker, who was 5 years old Monday; to Hunter Ward, who celebrated his 21st birthday Wednesday; to Myra Caldwell Cheek, whose 70th birthday was Thursday; and to twins Sharon Kay Holland McNeely, of Barboursville, and Karen Sue Holland Lemaster, of Kenova, who celebrate their 66th birthdays Nov. 10.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Dallas and Wilma Moore, John and Delberta Riffe, Landon and Bobbie Hillman, Jack and Sharon McKenna, Bernard and Debbie McGinnis, Russell and Zenaida Prichard, Joey and Val Johnson, and John and Donna Flowers, who celebrated their 52nd anniversary Monday.