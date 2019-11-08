Community News
TOP STUDENTS: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for September by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are: senior Nicole Adkins, daughter of David and Sherrie Adkins, of Barboursville; junior Sam Zopp, son of Jeffrey and Amy Zopp, of Milton; sophomore Brandon Workman, son of Bryan and Carolyn Workman, of Barboursville; and freshman Taylor Sargent, daughter of Todd and Dee Sargent, of Milton. CMHS students selected for the month of October are: senior Jocelyn Skeens, daughter of Kritina Baumgarner, of Ceredo, and Greg Skeens, of Huntington; junior Drew Elkins, son of Tom and Martha Elkins, of Huntington; sophomore Kaedlee Potter, daughter of Billy and Ashlee Potter, of Barboursville; and freshman Carson Thompson, son of Todd and Brandi Thompson, of Culloden.
BAPTIZED: Parker Blair Adkins, daughter of Jordan and Meghann Adkins, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was baptized Sunday at Christ the King Lutheran Church by Pastor Carl Ames. Parker’s paternal grandparents are Tim and Cheryl Adkins, of Dallas, Texas, and her maternal grandparents are Fred and Sunny Hammers, of Barboursville. Her godparents are Sean and Beth Hammers, of Barboursville. Her sister, Elin, and cousins, Gabby and Brody Hammers, attended the service.
REUNION: For 13 years, four 1971 Barboursville High School graduates have reunited for a TAG (Together Again Girls) get-together. Cindy Walker Jolliff hosted the 2019 TAG this week at Golf Villa Resort in St. Augustine, Florida. The others who attended were Diane Moore Greenwell, Hernando Beach, Florida; Jean Dunlap Bargerhuff, Birmingham, Alabama; and Connie Fitzgerald Weingrad, Lakeworth, Florida.
BAZAAR: Enjoy Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9, with a good lunch of soup, chili and hot dogs and also the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping at Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church’s bazaar, 4421 16th Street Road, Huntington, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Homemade candy, a country store, a holiday room and a white elephant room will be offered.
PROGRAM: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program will have its Tuesday Talk from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. Rachel Peckham, a Marshall University associate professor of creative writing, will present “The Outer Marker,” a literary journalism essay based on the Marshall University 1970 plane crash. The MULLP offers learning for the joy of learning — no tests and no grades. Everyone is welcome. Admittance is free for members and $10 for non-members.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, with guest speaker Teresa Boyes, chief of volunteer services at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. The hostess committee is Marlene Thacker, Sandee Thacker and Sherri Blake. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
DANCE: Dick Newman hosts an evening of dancing from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., for $15 per person. Comfortable dress attire is welcome, and Newman also suggests that birthday and anniversary parties may be celebrated.
ENTERTAINMENT: The Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., offers some good entertainment in November. Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band perform from 6 until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, with refreshments available to purchase from the kitchen. On Nov. 15, a dinner and bingo ($15) fundraiser for the Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital will start at 5 p.m.
SCULPTURE: Donations are still needed to restore the sculpture of the crouching football player that Vernon Howell created to honor the football players who died in Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash. Three places have been selected to place the sculpture and may be voted on at the Facebook site: Marshall Football Memorial. That site also lists donation sites as well as this one where you may send a check: Marshall Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. 5th St., East Greenville, PA 18041.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Arlene Qualls, Linda Jefferson, Ryan Bailey, Edward Adkins, Karen Alexander, Sara Lee, Shauna Lively, Sharon Ambrose, Adam Adkins, Andrew Adkins, Betty Carter, Geneva Baker, Elaine Jean, Luke Hamilton, C.J. Shepard, Gary Mankin, Stephanie Fetty, Maridel Witten, Suzanne Byrom, Jeanne Wagner, Pam Artrip, Mary Lou Smith, Garnet Blake, Kathleen Beach, Wilbur Epperly, Danny Bryan, Randi Bias, Hunter Ward, Evelyn Martin, Stephanie Meadows, Matt Simmons, Priscilla Byrd, Audra Bailey, Kassandrae Claxton, Joshua Caruthers, Chrystal Maynard, Destinee Spears, Tara Fletcher, Jackie Riggio McCaffrey, Anthony Staten, Pablo Montoya, Jason Riggio, Rhonda Crockett, Monica Dunfee, Christian Large, Lisa Jackson, Sharon Deangelo, Louise Adkins, Tim Strickland and Joe McConda.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Maria Laura who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Myra Cheek whose birthday was Tuesday; and to Dr. David Patick who celebrates his birthday Wednesday, Nov. 13.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Dallas and Wilma Moore, Tim and Tina Dean, Paul and Donna Montie, Landon and Bobbie Hillman, Joey and Val Johnson, and Jack and Sharon McKenna.
