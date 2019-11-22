SIGNING: On her 18th birthday, Gracie Hightower, a Cabell Midland High School senior and star softball player, signed a national letter of intent to play at the next level with West Virginia Wesleyan College. Gracie, who plans to pursue a degree in nursing, is the daughter of Shelly and Jamie Hightower, of Barboursville.
HONOR: Congratulations to Cylis Allen, a sixth-grade student at Huntington Middle School, who was named student of the month for November. He is the son of Kristen Reidel Thompson, of Huntington, and the grandson of Jeff and Candy Rollyson, of Barboursville.
MATH: Cabell Midland High School students who have earned a spot on the CMHS Math Field Day team are Ramsey Ash, Grant Mullins, Jack McKinney, Ashley Frye, Jillian Noel, Nicole Adkins, Chloe Davis, Jaffa Mullins, Emilie Charles and Zach Hutchinson. Alternates are Brooke Blom and Noah Adkins.
WORSHIP: A Barboursville community Thanksgiving worship service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Carl Ames, minister of Christ the King Lutheran Church, as the speaker. The offering will be given to Hunters Helping the Hungry. The service is sponsored by the Barboursville/Lesage Area Ministerium. Everyone is welcome.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner with turkey or ham and all the trimmings plus pumpkin pie and other desserts on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-6251.
PARADE: Plan now to be in Barboursville at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 for the annual Christmas parade that will feature middle and high school bands, the tree lighting in Nancy Cartmill Gardens, and cookies and hot chocolate with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This year’s theme is “Ugly Christmas Sweater.” After the parade, the inaugural Christmas Light Tour through Barboursville’s Community Park will begin. This driving tour is highlighted by dozens of fabricated holiday displays provided in partnership with the Robert C. Byrd Institute and students from Marshall University. The tour will take place on Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 10 p.m. during the month of December. There is no cost for admission, but local civic organizations will staff the tour and take donations for the charity of their choice. Traffic will be directed through the park from the entrance on College Avenue/Martha Road to the soccer fields.
CONTEST: Kenova Beautification is sponsoring a holiday decorating contest. No registration is required, and all residences in the city limits of Kenova are eligible. Judging will take place Monday, Dec. 16, and winners will be announced Dec. 17. For more information, contact Nancy Price at 304-453-6814 or email nprice1212@gmail.com.
TREE LIGHTING: Kenova’s memorial service and tree lighting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 with the memorial service at Kenova United Methodist Church. The service will include presentations by the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band; Michael Pancake, pianist; vocals by Dale Capehart, Syd Hanson and the Griffith Sisters; and the reading of the Christmas Story by Reverend Scott Byrd. A candlelight service and the lighting of the tree will follow the memorial service.
GIVING TREE: Consider donating to the Giving Tree at the Barboursville Public Library to help reach the library’s goal of $5.2 million to build a much-needed new building. For every donation, your name will be placed on the Giving Tree.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sydney Riffe, Robin Reed, Regan Coffey, Mary Cochran, Linda McClain, Bristel Minsker, Martha Spaulding, Cindy Ballengee, Vickie Delp, Joan Gross, Beverly Billups, Joan Cummings, Makenna Nelson, Stacy Atkins, Judy Waugh, Denise Baylous, Kobe Clark, Trish Arthur, Kathy Daniel, Beverly Dawson, Angie Seay, Barrett Seay, Andrew Roberts, Stacey Bias, Billy Graybeal, Pam Hagley, Sabrina Martin, Liam “Buddy” McComas, Jimmie Taylor, Michael Skeens, Lannie Cline, Carolyn Bloom, Shaylnn Davenport, Tammy Adkins, Kaden Kitts, Dwight Qualls, Barb Vanhoose, Shane Ratliff, Helen Walker, Brian Hass and Sue King.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Kamryn Dunfee-Clark who blew out eight candles Monday; to Emogene Vipperman whose 90th birthday was Tuesday; to Zakary Dunfee who celebrated his eighth birthday Thursday; to Elizabeth Short Niece whose 84th birthday was Thursday; to Connor Marcum who blows out eight candles tomorrow; and to Abby Johe who celebrates her birthday Saturday, Nov. 23.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Kerry and Melissa Bart, Howard and Nila Cobb, Bristel and Justin Minsker, Pat and Brenda Cornwell, Eddie and Vicki Smith, Ron and Becky Nisbet, Bob and Betty Miller, Ed and Brenda Chapman, Richard and Louetta Jimison, Tom and Dottie Simpkins, Gary and Joanna Strickland, Eben and Shirley Staggs, Paul and Marlanna Holley, and Brett and Brenda Hawthorne.