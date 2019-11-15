Community News
RETIRED: A reception was given in honor of Bonnie Adkins on Sunday at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road. Adkins retired as church custodian after 20 years of service.
NOMINATED: This week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., nominated two Cabell Midland High School students to military academies: Connor Chapman, son of Mark and Carla Chapman, of Milton, to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York; and Jacob Van Nostrand, son of John and Christine Van Nostrand, of Culloden, to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for November are senior Andrew Blower, son of Mike and Tracy Blower, of Barboursville; junior Marlee Norris, daughter of Mark and Rachel Norris, of Glenwood; sophomore Seth Celdran, son of Miguel and Suzanne Celdron, of Lesage; and freshman Olivia Charles, daughter of Mitch Charles and Paulette Wehner, of Huntington.
AWARD: Congratulations to Ed Dzierzak and Chase Coughenour who earned the Boy Scouts of America’s Triple Crown award. This honor is awarded to those who have completed three Scouting high-adventure programs such as Philmont, Sea Base and Northern Tier.
BINGO: A bingo fundraiser for the Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital is offered at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, with dinner and then bingo ($15). Everyone is welcome.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, with Capt. Ray Cornwell from the Huntington Police Department presenting the crime report for Westmoreland and guest speaker, Mike Sort, providing current information about the memorial bricks and future plans for the area around the “Welcome to Westmoreland” sign at Camden and Auburn roads. For more information, call 304-429-2428.
DANCE: Join Dick Newman for an evening of ballroom dancing from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., for $15 per person.
CEREMONY: The city of Kenova holds its annual memorial and tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 25. Participants may submit names to be listed in a printed program and read aloud during the service. A donation of $5 per name is suggested but not required. Forms for submissions are available at Kenova City Hall or at C-K Florist; submission deadline is Nov. 20. The memorial service will include presentations by the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band; Michael Pancake, pianist; vocals by Dale Capehart, Syd Hanson and the Griffith Sisters; and the reading of the Christmas Story by Reverend Scott Byrd. A candlelight service will follow the memorial ceremony at Kenova United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.
SHOW: Mark your calendar now so you can enjoy a YesterYear Christmas show performed by YesterYear Rock and Roll Oldies at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department, 341 E. Main St., Milton. YesterYear songbirds, Sandy Chapman, Lisa Thompson and Shannon Drown, will offer traditional songs of the season.
DONATIONS: Donations are still needed to restore the sculpture of the crouching football player that Vernon Howell created to honor the football players who died in Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash. The Marshall Football Memorial site on Facebook lists donation sites as well as this one where you may send a check: Marshall Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. 5th St., East Greenville, PA 18041.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Bernice Hesson, Michael Storage, Becky Simmons, Jim Grass, Will Alexander, Alex Lee, Evan Minsker, Chris McKenna, Maureen Effingham, Wig Hendrick, Lynda Turner, Troy Adkins, Joe Chinn, Pam Simpkins, Homer Ransdell, Kevin McKenna, Susan Norris, Lesa Marcum, Sheila Daniel Lyon, Emory Hickman, Carl Chapman, Ron Nisbet, Robert Ratcliff, Kim Workman, Meredith Hall, Jennifer Harrison, James Collins-Torres, John Belcher, Frank Riggio, Pam Simpkins, D.J. Meadows, Heather Mourney, Peter Grof, Jeremy Adkins, Jeff Journell, Teresa Maybin, Linda Locey, Darrell Vanhorn and Harry Underwood.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Will Powers who blows out six candles today; and to Jacob Gray who celebrates his 12th birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Wig and Gail Hendrick, Zackary and Elizabeth Chapman, Dennis and Carolyn Herrenkohl, Jerry and Phyllis Johnson, and Paul and Lori Turman.