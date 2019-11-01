EXHIBIT: The 21st biennial West Virginia Juried Art Exhibit will open at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 with a reception that is free and open to the public. More than 100 artists were selected for the exhibit that will feature 131 pieces representing 34 West Virginia counties. At this opening reception, award winners will be announced, with the Governor’s Award winners receiving $5,000 and the Awards of Excellence winners, $2,000. Since these are purchase awards, the art will become part of the West Virginia state museum’s permanent contemporary art collection. Those from Cabell County whose artwork has been accepted for this exhibit are: Larry Brumfield, Barboursville, painting; Vernon Howell, Barboursville, mixed media; Anthony Kelly, Milton, sculpture; Sandra Reed, Huntington, print; and Jesse Thornton, Huntington, photography.
DIRECTOR: Congratulations to Abby Reale who was named the director of advocacy of Mountain Health Network on Oct. 21. Mountain Health Network Inc. is a West Virginia-based health delivery system comprised of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Reale is a graduate of Cabell Midland High School and received her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and her master’s degree in health care administration from Marshall University. She is married to Phil Reale and they have one daughter, Eddison. Abby is the daughter of Ed and Kelli Sobonya, of Barboursville.
RECOGNITION: Congrats to John Buchanan Riffe who was selected as Rotary student of the month for October by the Rotary Club of Milton. Students are chosen in recognition of their outstanding character, demonstrated academic ability and positive contribution to the school climate. John is an eighth-grade honor student at Milton Middle School and is the son of John and Delberta Riffe, of Milton.
TRAVEL: Sam and Mary Fisher traveled by Amtrak from Charlottesville, Virginia, last week to visit his sisters, Patty Doss and Barbara Camp, of Huntington, and also some relatives in Louisa, Kentucky. Sam, a 1956 Barboursville High School grad, has lived in Charlottesville for several years as a professor of aeronautic engineering at the University of Virginia.
VISIT: Ed Riffe visited his siblings, Fran Allen, of Hurricane, West Virginia, and John Riffe, of Milton, last weekend and enjoyed attending Marshall University’s homecoming football game against Western Kentucky University. They also attended church together Sunday at Barboursville First United Methodist where John’s daughter, Sidney, provided special music by playing the violin. Ed, a 1958 Barboursville High School grad, lives in Mission Viejo, California.
CRAFTS: The Pea Ridge United Methodist Women will have their 2019 holiday arts and crafts show at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Local artists and craftspeople will offer a variety of items for holiday shoppers, and chili, hot dogs, beverages and baked goods will be available for purchase. For more information, call 304-962-0546.
130TH ANNIVERSARY: Pastor Rick Glass and members of Elmwood Baptist Church, 3045 Martha Road, Barboursville, invite everyone to help them celebrate the church’s 130th anniversary from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, with a praise service in the auditorium and special music provided by former member Jason Skanes. Following the service, a reception will be held in the activity building.
BAKE SALE: Stop by St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th St., Huntington, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, for crafts, a bake sale, cake walks, lunch and raffle baskets.
MEETING: The next Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the commission chambers of the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. The featured speaker is Huntington’s mayor, Steve Williams.
WOMAN’S CLUB: The GFWC Woman’s Club of Cox’s Landing meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Lions Club Building on Kyle Lane. Robin Spurlock will lead the pledge and club collect.
RUMMAGE SALE: A rummage and hot dog sale sponsored by the Westmoreland Woman’s Club will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day Nov. 8-9 at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Hot dogs, chips and desserts will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To order to-go orders, call Marlene at 304-360-9823.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Terry Chapman, Nancy Coffey, Brent Fulks, Addyson Gallion, Rod Whitt, Mike McClung Sr., Kristopher Adkins, Angie Thomas, Pam Thomas, Mary Brown, Dylan Shepard, Dwayne Templeton, Chassee Burcham, Robby Ashworth, Mary McCaw, Aaron Lambert, Mike Linthicum, Judy Damron Yager, Doug Black, Megan Evans, Janet Howard, Paul David Brown, Jeff Hawthorne, Paige Nelson, Chris Callicoat and Chris Burns.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my brother-in-law, Jim Glenn, who celebrated his birthday Tuesday; to Mackenzia Davenport who blew out seven candles Tuesday; to Freddie Tanner whose birthday is Saturday; to Braley Baker who will be 4 years old Saturday; and to Bunk Perry who celebrates his birthday Monday, Nov. 4.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bruce and Sharon Fizer, Scott and Jennifer White, John and Donna Flowers, Bernard and Debbie McGinnis, Chris and Kelley Beltz, Arnold and Shirley Sullivan, Joseph and Beatrice Bowden who celebrated their 58th anniversary Oct. 28, Freddie and Linda Honaker who celebrate their 46th anniversary Sunday, Nov. 3, and John and Delberta Riffe who celebrate their 30th anniversary Monday, Nov. 4.