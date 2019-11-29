ACCOMPLISHMENT: Barboursville native Thomas Fife has been in Richmond, Virginia, for several months where he has been constructing the special effects for the TV movie “The Walking Dead.” He is the son of Sara Alexander of Barboursville and the brother of Debbie Jackson of Huntington. He currently lives in Georgia.
ANNIVERSARY: The 40th (ruby) anniversary celebration of Timberlake Garden Club was held at the Guyan Country Club on Nov. 20 with 31 members and guests in attendance. Nancy Newfeld offered the invocation and co-presidents, Jane D’Egidio and Donna Hamer, presided over the evening’s activities. Charter member Bernice Reed and Paddy Sue Gay presented the club’s history. Table favors were crafted by Cindy Taylor and autumn decorations were provided by Sandy Fenger, Paula Linsenmeyer, and their committee. The Timberlake Garden Club was formed in October 1979, with its first meeting hosted at the home of Sue Ellen Hardman. The roster now includes 32 active members.
BELATED: Special belated birthday wishes to Mrs. Aline Henderson who celebrated her 100th birthday on November 15. Aline is the mother of Lt. Col. Steven Burgh and his wife, Terri, and the grandmother of Emilea Suzanne Burgh. She is a resident of Paramount Senior Living and was given a reception in her honor on Saturday, Nov. 16.
BIRTH: Congratulations to new parents Jamie Summers and Adam Barber. Their son, Axl Colt, was born Nov. 22, 2019, in Huntington. Maternal grandparents are Jim and Cindy Edmonds and paternal grandparents are Tony and Zoe Barber. Great grandparents are Roy and Judy White of Tennessee and Lyle and Debbie Henderson. Axl has two siblings, Grace and Dalton, who will enjoy spoiling him.
PARADE: Bring the family to Barboursville on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. for the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. After the parade, the inaugural Christmas Light Tour through Barboursville’s Community Park will begin. This driving tour is highlighted by dozens of fabricated holiday displays from the entrance to the park on College Avenue/Martha Road to the soccer fields. This free tour will take place on Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. during the month of December.
OLDIES: YesterYear Rock and Roll Oldies will perform on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department, 341 E. Main St., Milton. Sandy Chapman, Lisa Thompson, and Shannon Drown will sing traditional songs of the season.
TOUR: The second annual Holiday Candlelight House Tour, sponsored by Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP), will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. Six homes in Huntington are on the tour. Advanced tickets ($20) may be purchased before Dec. 8 at Bella Consignment Shop, Red Door Home, Justice Supply, Wildflower Gift Gallery, Cabell Huntington Convention Bureau, Spurlock’s Flowers, Barboursville CVB, or Girlfriends and Sister Chics in Lavalette. Tickets will be $25 on the day of the tour at the Holiday Gift Shop, 512 11th Ave. in Huntington. Couples who are showing their homes are Bob and Kim Crabtree, Tom and Anne Dandelet, David and Amy Coughenour, Will and Kati Holland, Dave and Sharon Denning, and Don and Victoria Baker.
PERFORMANCES: Plan now to attend one of the Renaissance singers’ presentations of “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas” this holiday season. They will be performing at the following churches: Baptist Temple, Dec. 6; Grace Gospel Church, Dec. 7; Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Dec. 9; Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, Dec. 13; Highlawn Presbyterian Church, Dec. 16; Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Dec. 19; and Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, Dec. 20. Sherry White is the director of the group. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
MEMORIAL: Funds are still needed to restore the sculpture of the crouching football player that Vernon Howell created to honor his fraternity brothers and the football team who died in Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash. To donate, checks may be sent to Marshall Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. Fifth Street, E. Greenville, PA 18041. Other ways to send donations may be found on the Facebook site: Marshall Football Memorial.
50TH: Happy birthday to Jeff Johnson, son of Phyllis Bias and father of Olivia, who celebrates his 50th birthday on Dec. 3.
CONCERT: On Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band will present its annual Christmas concert, at the First Baptist Church of Kenova’s Family Life Center located at the corner of 12th and Chestnut Street in Kenova. These dedicated and talented musicians will bring the favorite music of the season as well as feature the reading of the “Night before Christmas” and a visit from Santa. Admission is free.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Virginia Chapman, Colton Coffey, Gabrielle Ross, Samuel Ross, Korey Long, George McPhail, Howard Pullin, Heather Stull, Heather McKenna, Jamie Henry, Teresa Blake, Tracy Blower, Frank Hayes, Jack Black, Terry Shy, Elizabeth Allman, Chip Merritt, Chrystal Merritt, Tony Ryder, Debbie Chinn, Wes Simpkins, Skyler Morris, Katrina Zornes, Samantha Copley, Brenda Bunn, Jenny Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Trevor Means, John Daniel Swanson, Sue King, Linda Hamilton, Vickie Goodall, Austin Stiltner, Helen Tomblin, Kim Wooten, Brittany May, Megan Ashton, Danny Smith, Josh Williamson, Barbara Baker, Patty Damron Blevins, Kristin Ash, Kay Davis, Tammy Byrd Starkey, Jennie McKinney, Megan Ashton, Colby Spears, Dan Riffle, and Paul and Marlanna Holley who shared their birthday Monday.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Joyce Clay Songer who celebrated her 71st birthday Monday; to my son-in-law, Bill Watson, whose birthday is today; to Mildred “Gert” Johnson who celebrates her 92nd birthday Saturday; and to Gloria Spiller whose 89th birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Frank and Judy Hayes, Oscar and Betty Staggs, Ed and Deb Stivers-Dzierzak whose 42nd anniversary was Tuesday; and Charles and Freddie Tanner who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary yesterday, Nov. 28.