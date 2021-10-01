WINE: The Vineyard in the Village event returns to Barboursville from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Nancy Cartmill Gardens and on Main Street. Ticket entry will include wine sampling that features wines provided by 36 suppliers and craft beer sampling. Local food vendors will be on-site offering samples from their menus. Local artisans who specialize in pottery, jewelry, portraits and other household décor will be featured. A special VIP ticket that offers early admission at 4 p.m. will include premium wine tasting as well as food sampling at the Main on Central restaurant. The VIP time runs from 4-5 p.m. and the general ticket time from 5-8 p.m. Check the event’s Facebook page or call 304-733-1500 for ticket information.
ACTIVITIES: With school back in session, the Village of Barboursville Elementary (VOBE) has quite a few activities planned for its students. The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) led its biggest fundraiser of the year, selling Scragglepop Kettlecorn, with several students being top sellers: Emma Conner, pre-K; Madden Watson and Hudson Nghiem, kindergarten; Grayson Bailey, first grade; Lincoln Hess, second grade; Carlie French, third grade; Jonah Wiley, fourth grade; and Heath Courts, fifth grade. Each top seller received a $25 gift card. The PTO also finished its annual membership drive with Mrs. Julie Sheils’ second-grade class winning that activity. As a reward, the students will get to “silly string” the principals, Mrs. Kelli Jordan and Mrs. Lauren Werthammer. A Scholastic book fair was also held in September. The PTO executive committee members are LeeAnn Woda, president; Stephanie Smith, vice president of membership; Brittney Smith, vice president of volunteers; Lori Reynolds, treasurer; Ashley Kinker, secretary; Amy Hafertepen, hospitality/care committee chair; Cari Reed and Patty Berry, fundraising co-chairs; Susan Linville, Healthy Pirate chair; Staci Long, yearbook chair; Andre Price, book fair chair; and Iris Eggleston and Lindsey Carroll, teacher representatives.
REUNION: The Barboursville High School Class of 1981 conducts its 40th reunion this weekend. Friday night, Oct. 1, the members will meet at the Market in downtown Huntington and on Saturday, Oct. 2, they will have a dinner at the Guyan Country Club. Reunion planning committee members are Melody Hall, Cindy Miller, Chad Nelson, Joanna Shoemaker and Rob Thacker.
50 YEARS: More than 100 classmates and spouses attended the 50th reunion of the 1971 Barboursville High School class last weekend that was held at Barboursville Park with a pizza party Friday evening and at the Vandalia Room above the Peddler and Backyard Pizza in Huntington on Saturday evening with a dinner and dance. Committee members were Candy and Jeff Rollyson, Diane Moore Greenwell and Myra Labus.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in the Commission Chamber of the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. Members are asked to wear masks. Chris Tatum, mayor of Barboursville, is the featured speaker.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ed Miller, Ann Hash Nelson, Carolyn Jarrell, Jaedon Prentice, Charlotte Crandall, Kathy Weekly, Leila Rozzi, Whitney Shull, Tammy Cava, Misha Watts Ross, Julie Lusher Kinner, Jackson Fetty, Lakie Bunn, Rosetta Tolliver, Irv Johnson, Greg Mc Comas, Tammy Franklin Champion, Megan Paul, Sharon Chandler, Andrea Steele, Libby Orndorff Killo, Rachel Webb, Kimmey Michelle Lewis, Scott Fullen, Bruce Powers, Tiffany Evans, Megan Webster, Drew Wright, Betty Ryder, Alex Derring, Jeff Rollyson, Mary Perine, Jerry Burns, Bentley McCormick and Monica Marshall.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special wishes to Trish Burns, who celebrated her 82nd birthday Thursday; to Hershel “Woody” Williams, who celebrates his 98th birthday Saturday; to Zayvion Booth, who blows out three candles Saturday; to husband and wife Jack and Nadine Hobbs, whose 82nd and 80th birthdays are Sunday; to Kera Bates, whose third birthday is Sunday; and to Lucian Wheaton, who blows out one candle Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Roger and Libby Adkins, Scott and KC Klusty, Alan and Brandi Beasley, Gary and Peggy Kennedy, Jay and Emilee Stiltner, and Joey and Erin Wade, who celebrated their 15th anniversary Sept. 10.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.