NOVEL: Corley Dennison, of Ona, will read excerpts from his forthcoming novel, “When the Center Held True,” on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Station in Huntington as part of the Writers Can Read series. Dennison will also have books available at the West Virginia Book Festival on Oct. 21-22 at the Charleston Coliseum.

YOUTH FOOTBALL: Any sports organization takes lots of people who will donate their time and energy to provide guidance and physical activity areas. Some of the ones who are directing the Barboursville Youth Football League are board members Levi Merritt, president; Dallas Nibert, vice president; Brad Merritt, second vice president; Stephanie Fetty, treasurer; Tiffany Moore, secretary; Brittany Smith, cheer coordinator; Shannon Skaggs, football coordinator; and Jeremy Johnson, weigh master.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

