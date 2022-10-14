NOVEL: Corley Dennison, of Ona, will read excerpts from his forthcoming novel, “When the Center Held True,” on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Station in Huntington as part of the Writers Can Read series. Dennison will also have books available at the West Virginia Book Festival on Oct. 21-22 at the Charleston Coliseum.
YOUTH FOOTBALL: Any sports organization takes lots of people who will donate their time and energy to provide guidance and physical activity areas. Some of the ones who are directing the Barboursville Youth Football League are board members Levi Merritt, president; Dallas Nibert, vice president; Brad Merritt, second vice president; Stephanie Fetty, treasurer; Tiffany Moore, secretary; Brittany Smith, cheer coordinator; Shannon Skaggs, football coordinator; and Jeremy Johnson, weigh master.
RETIRED: Congratulations to Tom Baldwin, of Barboursville, who recently retired after working 39 years as an Allstate Insurance Co. agent in Barboursville. As he enjoys outdoor activities, he plans to have a lot more time in retirement to hunt, fish and garden and also to enjoy the activities of his grandchildren — Avery, Hadley and Laiken. Tom is a 1969 grad of Barboursville High School who has degrees in education, counseling, and occupational safety and health from Marshall University. His wife is the former Rebecca Allen, and they have two sons, Hunter and Zach. Tom fondly remembers his late father-in-law, Dink Allen, who was a well thought-of and longtime teacher and football coach at Barboursville High School.
HOLE IN ONE: Congratulations to Pam Feaganes, of Huntington, who made a hole in one Oct. 6 on Hole No. 6 at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette. She used a 6 hybrid club to ace the 120-yard hole. Witnesses were Alice Williams and Paulette Mabrey. This was her second hole in one. She made the first one last year at a golf course in Kentucky.
ORCHESTRA: One more comment about the Barboursville FallFest parade — the parade that marched through Barboursville had more than 125 units of bands, fire trucks, floats, cars and trucks with beauty contestants, etc., but one of the units that I thought was fascinating to watch was the one of 119 orchestra students of Eric Akers, who carried and played their instruments, from violins and guitars to large string instruments such as the viola and double bass. Akers is a teacher at Barboursville Middle School.
GROUP: On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, offers a Dad’s Group for fathers and children with special needs to gather for support and encouragement in the Dorcas Room on the lower level of the church. For more information, call the church office at 304-736-4467 or visit pearidgeumc.org.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Glenn Bailey, Annette Black, Denise Juan, Peggy Ballard, Bonnie Harrold, Lynette Call, Keith Ross, Jerry Johnson, Peggy Morrison, Will Lester, Kristin Call, Greg Markins, Ginger Lewis, Bailey Lewis, Betty Dennison, Jimmie D. Hysell, Hunter Rene Baylous, Ron Caviani, Dave Olson, Brent Beckett, Charlie Woolcock, Donna Mayo, Lynn Murphy, Jessica Ray, Chris Johain, Hunter Douglas, Scott Revely, Kenda Shae Craig, Shawn Persinger, Megan Hardy, Katelynn Coiner, Seth Napier, Carson David Thompson, Kristin Holley, Shawn Bartram, Katie Midkiff, Louise Chapman, Lee Ann Beckett, Jack McKenna, Kathy Sturgeon and Tracy Lipscomb.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to mother and son, Jessica Gawthrop and Parker Gawthrop, who celebrated their birthdays Tuesday and Monday, respectively; to Hunter Douglas, who celebrates his 75th birthday today; to Braxton Mills, who will be 8 years old Saturday; and to William Paul Revely, who blows out seven candles Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jason and Nancy Toy, Eli and Katie Hensel, Charlie and Angie Seay, and Zach and Ashli Miller.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.