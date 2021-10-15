BOOK SIGNING: Linda Reeder, a former Putnam County kindergarten teacher, launches her first book in a children’s series about a small girl, Matilda, with a book signing on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Drip’s Cafe, 2759 Main St., Hurricane, West Virginia. The series will take Matilda to all the continents. This book is a picture book painted by Reeder and contains a poetic rhyming structure.
CROWNED: Congratulations to Marshall University junior Caroline Kinder, who was crowned Ms. Marshall 2021 at halftime of the MU/Old Dominion football game last Saturday. Caroline is a 2019 Cabell Midland High School grad and is majoring in secondary math education.
SEMIFINALISTS: Three Huntington High School students are National Merit Scholarship semifinalists: Abigail “Claire” Burbery, daughter of Dr. Timothy and Hannah Burbery; Cady Butcher, daughter of Brandon and Mary Butcher; and Fiona Reynolds, daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Reynolds. These academically talented seniors have the opportunity to continue competing for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered nationwide in the spring.
BORN: Congratulations to new parents Nate and Suzanna Davenport, of Barboursville, whose daughter, Lyla Mae, was born Sept. 21. Proud maternal grandparents are Greg and Gina Crews, of Barboursville, and paternal grandparents are Phyllis Morrison, of Huntington, and the late Glen Morrison. Lyla has a proud big brother, Cruz.
TALK: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program will have an extra Tuesday Talk on Oct. 19 with Tim Hazelett, chief operating officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Zoom. Talks are free to LLP members and $10 for guests. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets for membership information at appell1@marshall.edu or call 304-696-2285. Membership is $50 for 18 months.
DINNER: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club offers a to-go baked steak dinner Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon until meals are sold out. The menu features baked steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children who are 10 years of age and under. Call Beverly at 304-429-2108 or Marlene at 304-360-9823 to place orders. Orders may be picked up at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington.
PANCAKES: Enjoy breakfast for dinner Friday, Oct. 15, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road. The PRUM men and women organizations will host a takeout/drive-thru pancake dinner. The menu includes pancakes, sausages and bottled water for $8. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, with special speakers and guests — Mat Winters, fire marshal with the Huntington Fire Department; Dr. Matt Rorhbach and Chad Lovejoy, area representatives in the West Virginia House of Delegates; and Frances Case, member of a planning committee for a Westmoreland overpass for the Paul Ambrose Trail. Call 304-544-1469 for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jerry Johnson, Keith Ross, Peggy Morrison, Will Lester, Kristen Call, Mike Call, Mona Plants, Ginger Lewis, Bailey Lewis, Ron Caviani, Dave Olson, Alex Lemley Welsh, Peggy Ballard, Shawn Bartram, Katie Musser Midkiff, Lee Ann Beckett, Jack McKenna, Tracy Lipscomb, Jessica Ray, Kelley Fulks, Sarah Dial, Megan Hardy, Katelyn Coiner, Jamie Marcum, Seth Napier, Braxton Mills, Scott Revely and Carson David Thompson.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special wishes to Hunter Douglas, who celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday; to William Paul Revely, who blows out six candles today; to Al Harshbarger, who celebrates his 74th birthday today; and to Caylynn Rae Adkins, whose 14th birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jason and Nancy Toy, Eli and Katie Hensel, Jon and Holly Fannin, Wesley and Sharon Thompson, Eric and Lorrie Akers, and Reggie and Jo Adkins, who will celebrate their 21st anniversary Oct. 21.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.