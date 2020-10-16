DEDICATION: The public is invited to a rededication of the Marshall Football Memorial — the sculpture of a crouching football player sitting atop a brick base — that honors the Marshall University football players who perished in the 1970 plane crash. The dedication will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at the sculpture’s new location on 20th Street beside the Marshall University Recreation Center and directly across from the football stadium. One year ago, two sisters — Robin Howell and Jennifer Howell Pierson, the daughters of Vernon Howell who created the statue — began a campaign to save the sculpture that had stood for 50 years in front of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house that was being razed. Artist Mike Sizemore of Mountain Artworks Studio in Athens, West Virginia, repaired and replaced the rust-damaged portions of the sculpture, and Jason Kirby and his team at Kirby’s Masonry in Huntington donated their time and materials to remove the old base and rebuild it at its new home on Marshall’s campus. Donations may still be made to the GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/marshall-football-memorial until the end of November. Ones who attend may RSVP to ucomm@marshall.edu by Nov. 1 and should wear a mask to the ceremony.
BORN: Congratulations to new parents Justin and Meagen Fisher, of Mooresville, North Carolina, whose son, Liam Matthew, was born Oct. 11. Proud paternal grandparents are Greg and Janet Fisher, of Barboursville, and maternal grandparents are Rob and Jean McClusker, of Jacksonville, Florida. Great-grandmothers are Paige Omohundro, of East Pea Ridge, and Marianne Bernard, of Grayson, Kentucky. Liam also has a proud 5-year-old sister, Ava.
WINNER: Congratulations to Drema Watts, who is the winner of the Riviera Tuesday Ladies’ Golf League’s championship tournament and the state pin tournament.
TENNIS: Kudos to Dylan Hargraves, who won the Cabell County Middle School boys tennis tournament Oct. 13. Dylan is the son of Joey and Lynsey Hargraves, of Ona.
MUSIC: Enjoy a night of music under the stars at the Barboursville Splash Park on Friday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. when the Alchemy Theatre presents a drive-in movie-style night of music that you can enjoy from the safety of your vehicle. The troupe will also present its music Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St., Huntington. Both performances are free, but donations will be accepted.
CANCELED: The Monday, Oct. 19, meeting of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association is canceled because of COVID-19 safety considerations.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Lily Adkins, Annette Black, Denise Juan, Peggy Ballard, Jacob Nance, Jerry Johnson, Peggy Morrison, Keith Ross, Will Lester, Kristin Call, Mike Call, Marlo Merritt, Ed Chapman, Ginger Lewis, Santana Smith, Ron Caviani, Dave Olson, Shawn Bartram, Katie Musser Midkiff, Lee Ann Beckett, Jack McKenna, Tracy Lipscomb, Greg Clary, Sarah Dial, Justin Long, Jamie Marcum, Larry Wallace, Hunter Douglas, Janet Heath, Beulah Insco and Scott Revely.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Joshua Butcher, whose 29th birthday was Sunday; to Kenda Shae Craig, who celebrated her 16th birthday Tuesday; to William Paul Revely, who blew out five candles Thursday; to Carson David Thompson, who was 10 years old Thursday; to Braxton Mills, whose sixth birthday was Thursday; to Donald Gibson, who celebrates his 90th birthday today; to Caylynn Rae Adkins, who becomes a teenager Saturday; to Miley Marie McCormick, who will be 10 years old Sunday; and to Jeffrey Blaine Journell, who celebrates his birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Wesley and Sharon Thompson and Jerry and Lena Powers.