SEMIFINALISTS: Three Cabell Midland High School students have been notified that they are semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2019 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The semifinalists include the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The CMHS students are Ramsey Ash, son of Randy and Melissa Ash, of Huntington, who graduated after three years of high school and now attends Dartmouth College; Adley Frye, niece of Angela Rhodes, of Proctorville, Ohio; and Sam Lerose, son of Scott and Aimee Lerose, of Milton.
GREAT-GRANDPARENTS: Congratulations to Eddie and Vicki Smith, of East Pea Ridge, who became great-grandparents again when their 11th and 12th great-grandchildren were born recently. On Aug. 19, Wyatt David Herold, son of Marc and Kalyn Herold, was born in Christiansburg, Virginia. His grandparents are Bruce and Tami Molnar, of Roanoke, Virginia. Joa June De Moss, daughter of Patrick and Kyra De Moss of Huntington, was born Sept. 5. Her grandparents are Mike and Pam De Moss, of Huntington.
MEETING: On Oct. 8, the Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at its clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The hostesses are Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker; the devotion will be given by Freeda Crockett; and the pledge to the flag will be led by Janet Swann. Public health protocol, including facial masks and social distancing, will be observed. For more information, call Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108.
DINNER: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a to-go-only baked steak dinner Oct. 11 at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, from noon until sold out. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad and dessert for $10 for adults and $5 for children. Contact Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823, for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ed Miller, Gracen Kuhner, Ann Hash Nelson, Carolyn Jarrell, Jaedon Prentice, Charlotte Crandall, Johnnie McCarty, Sherri Gillerlain, Tom Simpkins, Brenda Armstrong, Terry Davis, Sandy Combs, Leila Rozzi, Whitney Shull, Tammy Cava, Misha Watts Ross, Jackson Fetty, Jamie Goad, Lakie Bunn, Andrew Stapleton, Devin Scott Dunfee, Scott Fullen, Kelli Floyd, Tiffany Evans, Megan Webster, Justin Scarbro, Drew Wright, Rachel Webb, Monica Marshall, Alex Deering, Jerry Burns, Ashley Wilson, Betty Ryder, Jeff Rollyson, Mary Perine and Andrea Steele.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Kimmy Michelle Lewis, who celebrated her 18th birthday Tuesday; to Jack Hobbs, whose 81st birthday was Thursday; to Zayvion Rio Booth, who blows out two candles today; to Kera Bates, who will be 2 years old Saturday; to Nadine Hobbs, who celebrates her 79th birthday Saturday; to Joyce Owens, who celebrates her birthday Sunday; to my grandson, Drew Watson, whose birthday is Sunday; and to Bentley McCormick, who blows out seven candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tim and Maureen Effingham, Roger and Libby Adkins, and Jay and Emilee Stiltner.