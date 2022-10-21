HOMECOMING: Cabell Midland High School students celebrated their 2022 homecoming activities last week and introduced their homecoming queen, king and attendants at halftime of the CMHS/Hurricane High School football game Oct. 14. Naudia Cremeans, daughter of Adam and Rebecca Cremeans, of Huntington, was crowned as the 2022 CMHS queen, and Trace Adkins, son of David and Kim Adkins, of Ona, is the 2022 CMHS king. Leo Hiesinger, an exchange student from Germany who is hosted by Evan McMullen and Jason Grindle, of Huntington, is junior prince, and Sophia Grierson, daughter of Amber Stratton, of Culloden, and Terry Grierson Jr., of Ona, is junior princess. Sophomore prince and princess are Carson Gue, son of Michael Gue, of Culloden, and Madelin Pratt, daughter of David and Jennifer Pratt, of Ona. The freshman royalty are Samuel Phillips, son of Steve and Shellie Phillips, of Huntington, freshman prince, and Jordan “Rex” Queen, daughter of Nannette Argabrite, of Huntington, and Darren Queen, of Webster, freshman princess.
TRADITION: On Oct. 15, Jean White, of Barboursville, continued a tradition she and her late husband, Sam, began 25 years ago — making apple butter with Sam’s four brothers, Roy, Chester, John and Bob, their families and friends. Out-of-town guests were Roy and Judy White from Knoxville, Tennessee; Brian and Leigh Ann Trippett from Lewisburg, West Virginia; Robin Schrader from Springfield, Kentucky; and Cora Sue White from Proctorville, Ohio. Other relatives who attended were Jim and Cindy Edmonds, Tom White, Sally Hall, Ronnie and Patty White, Susan Turner and Joe White.
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Cabell Midland High School students selected as Barboursville Rotary Club’s students of the month for October are senior Maggie Tatum, daughter of Chris Tatum, of Barboursville, and Lori Martin, of Barboursville; junior Luke Lunsford, son of Greg and Jeanne Lunsford, of Milton; sophomore Abigail Roberts, daughter Tony and Amy Roberts, of Lesage; and freshman Aiden Ray, son of Craig and Gail Ray, of Ona. The students were recognized at a Barboursville Rotary Club luncheon/meeting Wednesday.
OFFICERS: Congratulations to Barboursville’s newest probationary police officers, Matthew Hall and Joseph Maiolo. They will attend the West Virginia State Police (Basic) Academy as a prerequisite to work for the Barboursville Police Department.
ACTIVITIES: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, has two activities this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 21, a Dad’s Group for fathers and children with special needs will gather for support and encouragement at 6 p.m. in the Dorcas Room on the lower level of the church. On Sunday, Oct. 23, members of the church will offer a trunk-or-treat in the church’s parking lot. Children of all ages are invited to dress in costume, to collect candy and to play games. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated truck and costume. Everyone is welcome to provide a trunk and/or to “trunk-or-treat.” The parking lot is open to all.
PICKLEBALL: The Barboursville Lions Club is offering a beginner/intermediate pickleball clinic Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Barboursville Park’s pickleball courts. The instructors are national senior qualifiers from the Huntington Pickleball Club. To register for the clinic, text Mindy Backus at 304-417-3279 by Oct. 29, giving your name, phone number, level and if you have a paddle. On the day of the clinic, a $20 minimum donation to the Barboursville Lions Club is appreciated.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Maddie Sansom, Jacob Nance, Bonnie Adkins, Joan McPherson, Patricia Laing, Mike Call, Marlo Merritt, Ed Chapman, Ava Gallion, Sue Cummings, Brenda Cornwell, Barbara Isaacs, Duane Sharp, Brenda Cory, L.D. Bentley, Valerie Dickson, Cheryl Seplocha, Rachel Swanson, Frances Curry, Ashley Call Swanger, Barbara Thompson, Cole Flowers, Emmalee Browning, Greg Clary, Kelley Fulks, Drema Watts, Bruce Neale, B. Ray Hightower, Noah Raymond Henson, Teresa Wagoner, Frank Graley, Patrick Henderson, Ashley Roach, Brittany Dawn Boswell, Jeffrey Blaine Journell, Jamie Marcum, Caylyn Rae Adkins, Eric Weaver, Janet Heath, Judy Burton and Patience Akers.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Beulah Insco, who celebrated her 95th birthday Tuesday; to Larry Wallace, who was 73 years old Tuesday; to Miley Marie McComas, who blew out 12 candles Tuesday; to Dalvin Hawthorne, whose 60th birthday is Saturday; and to Amy Dillon, a Vinson Middle School teacher who celebrates her birthday Oct. 27.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Glenn and Vanessa Bailey, Jon and Holly Fannin, Wesley and Sharon Thompson, Clyde and Sharon Crawford, and Jim and Sue Stewart, who celebrate their 47th anniversary Monday, Oct. 24.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
