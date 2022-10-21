The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

HOMECOMING: Cabell Midland High School students celebrated their 2022 homecoming activities last week and introduced their homecoming queen, king and attendants at halftime of the CMHS/Hurricane High School football game Oct. 14. Naudia Cremeans, daughter of Adam and Rebecca Cremeans, of Huntington, was crowned as the 2022 CMHS queen, and Trace Adkins, son of David and Kim Adkins, of Ona, is the 2022 CMHS king. Leo Hiesinger, an exchange student from Germany who is hosted by Evan McMullen and Jason Grindle, of Huntington, is junior prince, and Sophia Grierson, daughter of Amber Stratton, of Culloden, and Terry Grierson Jr., of Ona, is junior princess. Sophomore prince and princess are Carson Gue, son of Michael Gue, of Culloden, and Madelin Pratt, daughter of David and Jennifer Pratt, of Ona. The freshman royalty are Samuel Phillips, son of Steve and Shellie Phillips, of Huntington, freshman prince, and Jordan “Rex” Queen, daughter of Nannette Argabrite, of Huntington, and Darren Queen, of Webster, freshman princess.

TRADITION: On Oct. 15, Jean White, of Barboursville, continued a tradition she and her late husband, Sam, began 25 years ago — making apple butter with Sam’s four brothers, Roy, Chester, John and Bob, their families and friends. Out-of-town guests were Roy and Judy White from Knoxville, Tennessee; Brian and Leigh Ann Trippett from Lewisburg, West Virginia; Robin Schrader from Springfield, Kentucky; and Cora Sue White from Proctorville, Ohio. Other relatives who attended were Jim and Cindy Edmonds, Tom White, Sally Hall, Ronnie and Patty White, Susan Turner and Joe White.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you