APPLE BUTTER: The Call family of Barboursville made apple butter together Oct. 7-8, with 45 family members from four states making 110 quarts of apple butter at the home of Scott Call. That Thursday afternoon, they peeled 10 bushels of apples and enjoyed a covered-dish dinner together. At 5:30 a.m. that Friday, they lit a fire, and the apple butter cooked six or seven hours. The seven siblings and their spouses — Jim, Bob and Janice, Bill and Juanita, Jenny and Jack Black, Roger and Delora, Maridel and Russell Witten, and Rick and Lucianne — and their children and grandchildren continue this tradition that their Grandpa and Grandma Mays began on Barbara Street in Barboursville four generations ago.
HOMECOMING COURT: Cabell Midland High School students celebrated their 2021 homecoming activities last week. On Friday night at halftime of the CMHS/George Washington football game, the homecoming queen, king and attendants were announced and introduced. Isabella Backus, daughter of Ted and Felicia Backus of Barboursville, was crowned homecoming queen, and R.J. Blankenship, son of James and Robin Blankenship of Huntington, was crowned homecoming king. Selected for the homecoming court are Sarah Kinder, daughter of Steven and Angela Kinder of Barboursville and Braden Elswick, son of Justin and Samantha Stiles of Milton, junior attendants; Nakota Freeman, daughter of Bill and Mary Freeman of Milton and Ben Whitmore, son of Daniel and Stacey Whitmore of Barboursville, sophomore attendants; and Maddy Pratt, daughter of David Pratt of Culloden and Jennifer Pratt of Ona and Logan Gillispie, son of Elana Adkins of Milton, freshman attendants.
HAUNTED TRAIL: If you are looking for some Halloween fun, visit the Barboursville Haunted Trail located next to the skate park and old city pool at the end of Central Avenue. The Haunted Trail opens at dusk the next two weekends, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30. Admission is $6.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: On Sunday, Oct. 24, Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, will offer a trunk-or-treat in the church’s parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to dress in costume, collect candy and play games. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk and costume. Everyone is welcome to provide a trunk and/or to “trunk-or-treat.” The parking lot is open to all. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
CONGRATULATIONS: Congratulations to Ron and Donna Hunt, who celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary Sept. 19 at Hilton Head, South Carolina, with Roger and Sonya Wagner, who just celebrated their 54th anniversary. Roger and Donna are siblings.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Mark McComas, Kenny Pearson, Bill Salter, Marlo Merritt, Ed Chapman, Ava Gallion, Jack Crandall, Sue Cummings, Brenda Cornwell, Don Williams, Matthew McClung, Duane Sharp, Brenda Cory, L.D. Bentley, Sissy Clark, Kayla Norris, Valerie Dickson, Cheryl Seplocha, Charles Seplocha, Bruce Neale, Glenn Wallace, Rachel Swanson, Barbara Thompson, Cole Flowers, Ashley Call Swanger, Noah Henson, Teresa Waggoner, Ray Blankenship, Frank Graley, Jack Stevens, Jim Edmunds, Patrick Henderson, Ashley Roach, Jeffrey Journell, Eric Weaver, Dalvin Hawthorne, Janet Heath, Beulah Insco, John Skeens, Judy Burton, Patience Akers and Britney Boswell.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Miley McCormick, who blew out 11 candles Monday; to twins Caleb and Corey Wilks, who were 20 years old Tuesday; to Claudia Black, who celebrates her 18th birthday Sunday; to Charlene Winters, whose birthday is Monday, Oct. 25; to Don Jenkins, who celebrates his 80th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 26; and to Neal Morrison, who celebrates his 64th birthday Friday, Oct. 22.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Halsey and Angela Cory, Clyde and Sharon Crawford, and Jim and Sue Stewart, who celebrate their 46th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 24.