EXHIBITS: Barboursville artist Vernon Howell has several pieces of art hanging in three venues. In two of these venues, one may combine dinner and a viewing of the art exhibit. On Saturday, Oct. 24, a two-person exhibit is offered at The Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. Each artist has 10-12 pieces exhibited. Howell’s artworks are mixed media and sculptures, and Proctorville, Ohio, artist Scott Daniels’ exhibits are wood and metal pieces. On Sept. 20, the Culture Center in Charleston unveiled its “Emerging Artists” juried exhibit in the Commissioner’s Gallery of the West Virginia State Museum in the State Capitol Complex. Howell has two pieces of art in this exhibit, which is free and open to the public until March 2021. An interesting exhibit, “Motif,” will hang from Nov. 7 through Jan. 21, 2021, at Tamarack. The two-dimensional or three-dimensional submissions had to emphasize repetition in our daily lives, such as repetitious patterns. Howell has two pieces in this exhibit.
AWARD: Congratulations to Carla Snell, a Huntington High School Communities In Schools site coordinator, who received first lady Cathy Justice’s Rhododendron Award that recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have worked for the betterment of their community. As a site coordinator, Snell forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating. Snell received the award during a virtual ceremony in Charleston on Sept. 10.
BEST: Kudos to Nichols Elementary second-grader Kyle Minnix, whose artworks “Algae Eaters” and “Black Mantis Shrimp” were chosen to be included in the Best of West Virginia Invitational exhibit, which was open to students in grades K-12.
PUMPKINS: Although the coronavirus restrictions have kept Ric Griffith from displaying hundreds of lighted pumpkins at his Pumpkin House in Kenova this year, he is hoping to create family events by giving every Ceredo-Kenova Middle School student a pumpkin that is pre-drawn with carving instructions. Pumpkins will be given to each student Friday, Oct. 23, and Monday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. Griffith is asking residents who live within the city limits of Ceredo and Kenova to stop by the Pumpkin House between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. until Oct. 30 to pick up a pumpkin to display at their homes. Pumpkins are free and carving instructions will be provided.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Mark McComas, Kenny Pearson, Bill Salter, Angela Pharo, Bonnie Adkins, Joan McPherson, Patricia Laing, Patty Doss, Rick Shull, Jack Yeager, Brenda Cornwell, Sue Cummings, Benjamin Holbrook, Matthew McClung, Don Williams, Duane Sharp, Barb Finley, Davida Brooks, Bethany Fizer, Roman Hicks, Jordan Vance, Brenda Cory, L.D. Bentley, Kayla Norris, Sissy Clark, Dick Norris, Valerie Dickson, Cheryl Seplocha, Bruce Neale, Rachel Swanson, Glenn Wallace, Frances Curry, Barbara Thompson, Cole Flowers, Ashley Call Swanger, Charles Seplocha, Ray Blankenship, Frank Graley, Jack Stevens, Jim Edmunds, Patrick Henderson, Ashley Roach, Eric Weaver, Dalvin Hawthorne, John Skeens, Teresa Waggoner, Judy Burton, Patrick Akers, Brittany Boswell, Claudia Black and John Butcher.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to twin brothers, Corey and Caleb Wilks, who celebrated their 19th birthdays Monday; to Bobby Moss, who celebrates his 65th birthday Sunday; and to Larry Black, who will be 73 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Halsey and Angela Cory, Jack and Barbara Yeager, Mike and Lynette Call, Jim and Sue Stewart (45 years), Jeremy and Kelsey Spears, Clyde and Sharon Crawford, and Joseph and Beatrice Bowden, who will celebrate their 59th anniversary Oct. 28.