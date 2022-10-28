LITTLE LEAGUE: Barboursville Little League recently announced its 2023 board of directors: Eric Fetty, president; Brad Caserta, vice president; Natalie Cochran, treasurer; Taylor Shoop, secretary/vice president, Challenge League; Tyler Christian, vice president, major baseball; Lauren Francis, vice president, minor baseball; Stephanie Derose, vice president, T-ball; Fred Francis, player agent; Skyler Smith, coaches’ coordinator; Stephanie Smith, ways and means; Stephanie Fetty, safety and information; Dan Cochran, maintenance; Will Fry, vice president, major softball; Josh Harless, vice president, minor softball; and Faith Early, concession coordinator.
TRADITION: The Call family of Barboursville continued its autumn tradition of making apple butter and having a family reunion last weekend. The eight children of Leslie and Virginia Call are the fourth generation to carry on this tradition. The event was hosted by Scott Call at his home, with siblings Bob, Bill, Jenny, Roger, Maridel and Rick attending with many of their children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. They traveled from three or four states and from throughout West Virginia. This year they canned 120 quarts/11 bushels of apples.
GOLF: Congratulations to Alice Williams, of Proctorville, Ohio, who shot a score of 80 Tuesday at Esquire Golf Course on her 81st birthday. Brenda Bunn, Vicki Archer and Judy Booth witnessed this feat.
HAUNTED: The last chance to experience some Halloween terror at the Barboursville Haunted Trail is this weekend, Oct. 28-29, at the end of Central Avenue from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $9. Discount tickets may be purchased at the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau on Main Street.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community dinner Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3-4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is chili, cornbread, cookies and beverages. All are welcome. The dinner is sponsored by Mercy Village Church.
BINGO: A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo fundraiser to benefit the Boyd County Homemakers will be held Nov. 3 at the Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games start promptly at 6 p.m. Games are $20 for 20 games and may be purchased at the door. Door prizes, a raffle basket, a 50/50 drawing and refreshments will be available for purchase.
HUNGER WALK: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach is reviving the Hunger Walk on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center’s parking lot. Participants are asked to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to local church food banks. Churches along the route may set up tables to give out information, water and snacks. Churches that are not located in Barboursville may set up a table on the Senior Center’s parking lot. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
BLOCK PARTY: Mercy Village Church is offering a trick-or-treat village block party on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. on the Central Avenue parking lot, with free candy, hot dogs and inflatables available. For more information, call Paul Boekell at 304-617-2448.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Mark McComas, Kenneth Pearson, Bill Salter, Meredith Mears, Don Williams, Benjamin Holbrook, Matthew McClung, Lori Crabtree, Teresa Markins, Rod Whitt, Addyson Gallion, Sam Vallandingham, Charles Seplocha, Ann Black, Don Jenkins, Butch Sowards, Mary McCaw, Logan Givner, Erin Wade, Amanda Johnson, Bobby Moss, Jacob Kirby, Bernice Vickers, Doug Black, Megan Evans, John Skeens and Janet Howard.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Larry Black, who celebrated his 75th birthday Tuesday; to Jimmie Chaffin, who was 10 years old Wednesday; to Mackenzie Faith Davenport, who blows out 10 candles Saturday; and to Jim Glenn, who celebrates his birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tom and Kathy Bradley, Paul Cooley and Kristi Weekly, Mike and Lynette Call, Halsey and Angela Cory, Scott and Jennifer White, who celebrate their 22nd anniversary today; and Joseph and Beatrice Burks Bowden, who celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary today.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
