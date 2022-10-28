The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LITTLE LEAGUE: Barboursville Little League recently announced its 2023 board of directors: Eric Fetty, president; Brad Caserta, vice president; Natalie Cochran, treasurer; Taylor Shoop, secretary/vice president, Challenge League; Tyler Christian, vice president, major baseball; Lauren Francis, vice president, minor baseball; Stephanie Derose, vice president, T-ball; Fred Francis, player agent; Skyler Smith, coaches’ coordinator; Stephanie Smith, ways and means; Stephanie Fetty, safety and information; Dan Cochran, maintenance; Will Fry, vice president, major softball; Josh Harless, vice president, minor softball; and Faith Early, concession coordinator.

TRADITION: The Call family of Barboursville continued its autumn tradition of making apple butter and having a family reunion last weekend. The eight children of Leslie and Virginia Call are the fourth generation to carry on this tradition. The event was hosted by Scott Call at his home, with siblings Bob, Bill, Jenny, Roger, Maridel and Rick attending with many of their children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. They traveled from three or four states and from throughout West Virginia. This year they canned 120 quarts/11 bushels of apples.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

