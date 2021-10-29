AWARD: Josh Miller, a Princeton, West Virginia, native and Marshall University graduate who received his doctorate degree from the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas in Austin in 2015, recently won the American Prize in Directing in the opera division. A stage director noted for his stunningly constructed stage pictures, Miller has served on numerous directing staffs. Most recently his directing credits include the Chicago Summer Opera, the Crane Opera at St. Petersburg and Texas State University’s “Turn of the Screw.” Miller’s connection to the area is that he was a student teacher for Rhonda Smalley at Cabell Midland High School when he attended Marshall University and was the choir director for Barboursville First United Methodist Church. He currently lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
SERVICE: Congratulations to Barboursville police officer Lt. Wendell Adkins, who was recognized this month by the village of Barboursville for his 40 years of service to the city and the Barboursville Police Department. A banner recognizing him was placed on Main Street in front of the police department.
HAUNTED: The Barboursville Haunted Trail, located at the end of Central Avenue next to the skate park, offers something “spooktacular” to do this weekend, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, starting at dusk. Admission is $6.
CHAMPIONS: Congratulations to the Cabell Midland Marching Knights, which was recognized as the West Virginia State Champion Honor Band for the 10th time at the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational in Charleston on Oct. 24. The band director is Tim James; the substitute director is Joe Harden, and the assistant director is Julie Carper.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community dinner from 3 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is chili, cornbread, salad and cookie. The dinner is provided by Mercy Village Church, and the GBCO volunteers will assist with the meal. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the commission chambers of the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. Del. Sean Hornbuckle will be the guest speaker. Those who attend are asked to wear masks.
REUNION: Members of the 1961 Guyan Valley High School class enjoyed their 60th class reunion Oct. 16-17 with a catered dinner Saturday at the Sentiment Clubhouse and a picnic Sunday at Barboursville Park. Members gathered from several states to reminisce and share special memories from their school days.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Lori Crabtree, Rod Whitt, Addyson Gallion, Mike McClung, Sam Vallandingham, Barbara Stewart, Logan Givner, Dwayne Templeton, Chassee Burcham, Butch Sowards, Jim Dowdy, Mary McCaw, Aaron Lambert, Larry Black, Doug Black, Megan Evans, Amanda Johnson, Bernice Vickers and Janet Howard.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special wishes to Ann Black, whose birthday was Sunday; to Brantley Bledsoe, who blew out four candles Monday; to Bobby Moss, who observed his 66th birthday Monday; to Jimma Chaffin, who was 9 years old Tuesday; to Jacob Kirby, whose 21st birthday was Tuesday; to Amy Dillon, a Vinson Middle School teacher, who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; and to my brother-in-law, Jim Glenn, who celebrates his birthday Friday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tom and Kathy Bradley, Mike and Lynette Call, Arnold and Shirley Sullivan, Scott and Jennifer White, who celebrated their 21st anniversary Thursday, and Joseph and Beatrice Bowden, who celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.