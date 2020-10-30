EAGLE SCOUT: Andrew Karnes, son of Elizabeth and Chuck Karnes, of Huntington, and a 2020 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in December 2019. His project consisted of cleaning debris, putting down a terraced retaining wall and laying mulch at St. Joseph Grade School playground. There has been no award ceremony to date because of COVID-19. Andrew is a member of Boy Scout Troop 12. Other Scouts who achieved Eagle rank are Campbell Gibbs and Tucker Stacks, of Huntington, and Colin Tipton, of Barboursville. Scout master is Stephen Stacks. Assistant scout masters who were especially helpful to Andrew in completing his project were Mark Enders, Chuck Karnes and Tony Tipton. Last summer Andrew was chosen to attend the “First 2 Network,” a two-week internship in chemistry at Marshall University. He is currently attending his first semester there and is majoring in chemistry. He is the grandson of Ann Amsbary and the late David Amsbary and Betty and Bob Karnes, of Huntington.
PUBLISHED: Yvonne Jones, former executive director of Ebenezer Medical Outreach, and her daughter, Shayla, are newly published authors of “Yours Is the Kingdom,” a collection of stories from the Bible that are written in a novel form for easy reading. Published by Christian Faith Publishing in April, the book is available for purchase at bookstores and online at Amazon, Apple iTunes or Barnes and Noble.
ADDITION: Congratulations to Aaron and Savanah Noe and their daughter, Myah, who welcomed a new baby boy, Atlas Jack Noe, to their family Oct. 22 in McHenry, Illinois. They live in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Proud grandparents are Brian and Sherry Noe, of Mooresville, North Carolina. Great-grandparents are Carol Nelson, of Huntington, and the late Jack Calvin Nelson and Berman and Helen Noe, of Ona.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Terry Chapman, Mason Bryant, Clay Finley, Meredith Mears, Lori Crabtree, Addyson Gallion, Rod Whitt, Mike McClung Sr., Kristopher Adkins, Sam Vallandingham, Barbara Stewart, Jaidyce Vance, Angie Thomas, Pam Thomas, Mary Brown, Dylan Shepard, Don Jenkins, Butch Sowards, Aaron Lambert, Logan Givner, Dwayne Templeton, Chassee Burcham, Doug Black, Megan Evans, Janet Howard, Chris Callicoat and Jacob Kirby.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Vinson Middle School teacher Amy Dillon, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Jim Glenn, who celebrated his 85th birthday Thursday; to Mackenzie Davenport, who blew out eight candles Thursday; to Davis Creek Elementary first-grader Brynlee Hart, who blows out seven candles today; to Patty Adkins, who celebrates her 75th birthday today; to Paul David Brown, whose 74th birthday is Nov. 2; and to Bunk Perry, who will celebrate his 94th birthday Nov. 4.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tom and Kathy Bradley, Paul Cooley and Kristi Weekly, Arnold and Shirley Sullivan, Darrell and Gloria Riley, who celebrated their 60th anniversary Oct. 22, Scott and Jennifer White, who celebrated their 20th anniversary Oct. 28, and Freddie and Linda Honaker, who celebrate their 47th anniversary Nov. 3.