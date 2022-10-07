VACATION: Greg and Brenda Bunn of East Pea Ridge recently enjoyed a two-week trip to Italy with two couples from Ravenswood. The plans for the trip originated at Greg’s 1971 Ravenswood High School reunion last fall. The couples planned the trip themselves and visited Venice, Florence, Tuscany, Rome, Vatican City, Sorrento, Pompeii, Capri, and the Amalfi Coast. They couldn’t choose a favorite place as each city has different things to offer.
SEMIFINALISTS: Congratulations to Luke Bird and Kevin Moloney, two Cabell Midland High School students, who have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Luke is the son of Steve Bird of Barboursville and Melissa Bird of Huntington. Kevin is the son of Daniel and Susan Moloney of Barboursville.
PARTY: On Sept. 30, Rod and Karen Adkins of Barboursville enjoyed hosting a “Mantown” party with several friends and family. This fall party was an annual event until the COVID-19 pandemic. Karaoke entertainment was provided by Jedd Flowers, Olivia Roberts and Karen. The party also celebrated the 50th birthday of Rod and Karen’s son, Derek.
OUTSTANDING: Congratulations to Michele Hale, a Barboursville Middle School teacher and a 4-H club sponsor there, who was recognized as an outstanding 4-H volunteer and an outstanding 4-H All Star for Cabell County at the West Virginia 4-H volunteer and All Star weekend at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp on Saturday, Oct. 1.
CATCHING UP: It was good to talk with Kirti and Theresa Vithalani, both 1980 Barboursville High School graduates, at the Barboursville FallFest parade last month. They live in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Kirti recently retired after 30 years with the Wilmington Police Department. He served the majority of those years as a K-9 officer. They combined this trip with FallFest activities and visiting with Theresa’s mom, Ina Paul of Barboursville.
HAUNTED: For something fun and spooky to do with the family, visit Barboursville’s Haunted Trail that operates at dusk each Friday and Saturday in October at the end of Central Avenue near the skate park. Tickets are $9. One dollar discount coupons are available at the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau on Main Street.
FUNDRAISER: The youth from Steele Memorial United Methodist Church are planning a vendor fair as a fundraiser for the youth ministry on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the gymnasium of the church. Vendors who want to participate should complete an application which can be found on the church’s website at steelememorial.com.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building. Freeda Crockett will offer the devotion and Joyce Clark will lead the pledge to the flag. Hostesses for the evening will be Ethel Betts, Georgie Johnson, and Janet Swann. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Joyce Owens, Ann Nelson, Tia Dalton, Matt Turner, Kristi Weekly, Susan McClung, Reid Carroll, Jackson Fetty, Winnie Nibert, Rick Jones, Ben Taylor, Sally Whitt, Pat Gwinn, Sue McCallister, Chase McKinney, Barbara Yeager, Nancy Allman, Ashlee Gallion, Lorri Turman, Megan Carroll, Sawyer Adkins, Russ Lingenfelter, K.C. Gold Klusty, John Thomas, Jeanne Vallandingham, Emily Haddox, Andrew Bentley, Linda Childress, Mary Ann Hale, Judy Norris, Nash Beach, Abigail Copley, Lucianne Call, Ed Dzierzak, J. D. Stutler, Renee Hall Mc Comas, Lakie Bunn, Jamie Goad, Susie May, Susan Swanson, Harrison Wagoner, Sharon Chandler, Emmalee Browning, Jim Hunter, Ryan Hightower, Jeff Rollyson, Jimmie Lee Morgan Jr., Makale Meadows, Mary Perine, Kendra Woolard, Johanna Dempsey, Kista Black, Phillip Lee Smith, D, J. Black, Gregory Hill, Bentley McComas and Joey Lynd.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my grandsons, Drew Watson who celebrated his birthday Tuesday and Corey Watson whose birthday is Saturday; to Kera Bates who blew out 4 candles Monday; to Rhonda Dennison who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Ed Dzierzak whose birthday was Tuesday; to Mary Ann Hale who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Lucian Wayne Wheatley who blew out 2 candles Tuesday; to Konnor Ray Walls who celebrates his 16th birthday Sunday; and to Lilli Belle Hawks who will be 18 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Fred and Vickie Delp, Rodney and Stacie Keaton, David and Peggy Roach, Kimbo and Pauletta Lewis, and Cledus and Amanda Judd.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
