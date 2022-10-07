The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

VACATION: Greg and Brenda Bunn of East Pea Ridge recently enjoyed a two-week trip to Italy with two couples from Ravenswood. The plans for the trip originated at Greg’s 1971 Ravenswood High School reunion last fall. The couples planned the trip themselves and visited Venice, Florence, Tuscany, Rome, Vatican City, Sorrento, Pompeii, Capri, and the Amalfi Coast. They couldn’t choose a favorite place as each city has different things to offer.

SEMIFINALISTS: Congratulations to Luke Bird and Kevin Moloney, two Cabell Midland High School students, who have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Luke is the son of Steve Bird of Barboursville and Melissa Bird of Huntington. Kevin is the son of Daniel and Susan Moloney of Barboursville.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you