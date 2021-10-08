HONORED: At the conclusion of the 2021 National BETA Convention held this past summer at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, two students representing Cabell Midland High School were awarded honors. Sydney Riffe won first place nationally in the creative writing category, and her brother, John, won ninth place in the social studies category. Sydney is a freshman at Marshall University and John is a sophomore at Cabell Midland. Proud parents are John and Delberta Riffe, of Milton. BETA is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in America.
REUNION: About 60 members and spouses of the 1961 Barboursville High School class attended its 60th reunion last weekend at the Barboursville American Legion and the Delta Hotel in Barboursville. Committee members for the reunion are Lynn Wolfe Andrews, Judith Watkeys Fortner, Grayson “Bob” Johnson and Roma Gay Adkins.
VISIT: Smoke and Lee Matthews, of Chapin, South Carolina, visited with Robin and Ann Reed, of Barboursville, this week while they attended the 1961 BHS class reunion and Smoke joined 25 Theta Xi fraternity brothers at Pipestem State Park for a reunion. The men graduated in 1967 from Glenville State College and have been meeting annually at Pipestem for the past 10 years.
TALK: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk will be on Zoom on Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. until noon with Rebekah Perry Franks, the wildlife director for Heritage Farm Museum and Village, as the presenter. To attend, members are free and guests’ cost is $10. Membership in the LLP is $50 for 18 months. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285 to join or to pay guest fee.
CLUB: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the club with a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building. The devotion will be led by Freeda Crockett, and pledge will be led by Janet Swann. The hostess committee is Beverly Beldon, Ethel Betts, Janet Swann and Marlene Thacker. Contact Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108, for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Joyce Owens, KC Gold Klusty, Jeanne Vallandingham, Emily Haddox, Betty Dennison, Jackson Fetty, Harrison Wagoner, Rick Jones, Ben Taylor, Sally Whitt, Pat Gwinn, Sue McCallister, Chase McKinney, Lucianne Call, Barbara Yeager, Nancy Allman, Megan Carroll, Ashlee Gallion, Lorri Turman, Megan Carroll, Sawyer Adkins, Russ Lingenfelter, Lynette Call, Bonnie Herrold, Linda Childress, Andrew Bentley, Judy Norris, Nash Beach, Abigail Copley, Jimmie D. Hysell, Hunter Rene Baylous, Jamie Goad, Susie May, Susan Swanson, Deb Dzierzak, Ed Dzierzak, Melissa Johnson, Erin Wade, Betty Ryder, Kara Gibson, Jimmie Morgan Jr., Clyde Maynard, Konnor Walls, Shawn Persinger, Makala Meadows, Johanna Dempsey, Kista Black, Kella Facemeyer, Joey Lynd, Shantel Adams, Marjorie Stickler, Brenda Cope, Lilli Hawks, Sonia Hatfield, Tonya Gilbert and Kristin Holley.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to John Thomas, who celebrated his 85th birthday Sunday; to my grandsons Drew and Corey Watson, who celebrate their birthdays this week — Monday and Friday; to Mary Ann Hale, whose 85th birthday was Monday; to Lucian Wayne Wheaton, who blew out one candle Monday; and to Gregory Hill, who became a teenager Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries are David and Peggy Roach, Fred and Vickie Delp, Kimbo and Pauletta Lewis, Neal and Debby Morrison, who celebrated their 42nd anniversary Tuesday, and Alan and Thelma Ross, whose 37th anniversary was Wednesday.
