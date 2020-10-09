PORTRAITS: On Sept. 23, talented Barboursville artist Sassa Wilkes began an ambitious, unique project of painting a portrait of an inspiring, extraordinary woman that she admires each of the one hundred days left in 2020. She thought of this project as she painted the portrait of U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Baden Ginnsburg, whom she highly regards as a woman of power. Some of the women that Wilkes has painted are Maya Angelo, Frida Kahlo, Mother Jones, Katherine Johnson, Amelia Earhart, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Goodall, Billie Jean King, Rosa Parks, Michelle Obama, Marie Curie, Dolly Parton and Jan Rader. On her website, Sassa includes a video of her portrait-painting process and biographical information about the women. She lists limited edition prints of each painting for sale on her website at www.iamsassa.com/shop. Wilkes says that this is the darkest year that she can remember and she is turning on the lights with her painting.
GRANDPARENTS: Congratulations to first-time grandparents, Buck and Cathy Conard of Barboursville, whose granddaughter, Sophia Catherine Jenkins was born on Aug. 4. Her parents are Matt and Elayna Jenkins of Bridgeport, West Virginia.
NEW ADDITION: Hudson Kent Higdon was born on Aug. 5 to parents Hunter and Kati Higdon of Tampa, Florida. His proud maternal grandparents are Mike and Lynette Call of Barboursville.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Congratulations to Mary Alice Freeman of Barboursville who made her first hole-in-one on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Riviera Golf Club. She aced the par-3, 101-yard 13th hole. Witnesses were Sandy Lunsford, Brenda Bradley and Janet Copley.
TALK: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program (LLP) Tuesday Talk will be offered on Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Zoom by Maurice A. Mufson, M.D., who will present some of the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine development. The Zoom link is free for LLP members. Membership fees have been reduced to $50 for 18 months during the pandemic. Non-members may attend each individual Tuesday Talk program for $10. For more information or membership, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu or follow Marshall’s Lifelong Learning on Facebook.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ina Paul, Gentry Harless, Grace Adkins, Kristi Weekly, Glenn Bailey, Pat Gwinn, Sue Mc Callister, Chase McKinney, Jill Stewart, Barbara Yeager, Nancy Allman, Megan Carroll, Ashlee Gallion, Lorri Turman, Sawyer Adkins, Russ Lingenfelter, Lynette Call, Bonnie Herrold, Mary Ann Hale, John Goodson, Susie Mc Daniel, Melanie Mc Sweeney, David Nelson, Kay Perry, Janet Staggs, Norman Taylor, Andrew Bentley, Linda Childress, Judy Norris, Nash Beach, Abigail Copley, Jimmie D. Hysell, Mona Plants, Hunter Renee Baylous, Lucianne Call, Susie May, Susan Swanson, Bailey Lewis and Jessica Ray.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my grandson, Corey Watson, who celebrated his birthday Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Patrick and Sarah Wagoner and Ronnie and Donna McCallister.