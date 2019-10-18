Community News
HOMECOMING: Cabell Midland High School students participated in 2019 homecoming activities last week with the theme “Come Sail Away.” The homecoming queen, king and attendants were announced and introduced at halftime of the CMHS/Princeton High School football game Oct. 11. Mikayla Ferguson, daughter of Mike and Karla Ferguson, of Milton, was crowned as the 2019 queen, and Jackson Oxley, son of Perry and Kellie Oxley, of Huntington, is the 2019 king. Junior princess is Ashley Bohm, daughter of Gary and Mandy Bohm, of Barboursville; Conner Daniels, son of James Daniels, of Culloden, is the junior prince. Sophomore princess is Sydney Ooten, daughter of Thomas and Danielle Doss, of Salt Rock; Tyler Marcum, son of Michael and Patti Marcum, of Culloden, is the sophomore prince. Olivia Charles, daughter of Mitch Charles and Paulette Wehner, of Huntington, is the freshman princess; Cooper Cummings, son of Ebb Cummings and Katie Keeney, of Barboursville, is the freshman prince.
GOLF: For the 23rd year, Robin Reed, of Barboursville, coordinated several days of golf last weekend for 54 local golfers and former area residents and their friends at Santee, South Carolina. Local golfers who participated are Mike Basler, Jim Basler, Sam Basler, Colan Freeman, Charlie McLauren, John Minichan, Richard Minnix, Greg Racer, David Sheills and Dick Spencer. Former area residents who joined the group are Smoke Matthews, Dave Workman, Joey Workman, Earl Spencer, Paul Basler and Tom Zban.
ELVIS: I apologize to Eugene Ferguson, a talented Elvis impersonator, whose name I listed incorrectly in last Friday’s column. Ferguson entertained his former 1969 Barboursville High School classmates at their 50-year reunion at the Barboursville American Legion on Oct. 4.
EVENT: Applications are available for the PRUM Women’s 2019 holiday arts and crafts show at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road. The event is set for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 2. For applications and more information, call 304-962-0546 or email redgirl905@aol.com.
DANCE: Join music host Dick Newman for an evening of ballroom dancing from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave. Admission is $15.
TRAIL: Barboursville’s Haunted Trail is offered at dusk on each Friday and Saturday in October for $6. The trail is located next to the skate park on Central Avenue.
TALK: The Marshall University Lifelong Living Program is having a bonus Tuesday Talk this month on Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Woodlands Retirement Community, One Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. Jon Cavendish will discuss the history of the Hawks Nest Tunnel. Members of the LLP may attend free and guests for $10. The MULLP is all about learning just for fun — no tests and no grades! For more information, check them out online.
CHILI: The Cabell County Democratic Women’s Political Action Committee will host a “Candidates’ Chili Cook-off” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center from 1 until 3:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for all-you-care-to-eat chili, sides and dessert. Each person attending will receive one ticket to vote on the best chili. Chili will be provided by Paul Davis; Steve Williams, mayor of Huntington; Chad Lovejoy, delegate, 17th District; Jeanette Rowsey, delegate, 17th District; Corky Hammers, prosecuting attorney; Dakota Nelson, delegate, 16th District; Lacy Watson, Congress, 3rd District; Paul Ross, House of Delegates, 18th District; and Hilary Turner, Congress, 3rd District.
NEIGHBORHOOD: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Capt. Ray Cornwell, Huntington Police Department, will present the crime report for Westmoreland. The guest speaker will be Jason Fry, Wayne County assistant prosecuting attorney and attorney for the Wayne County Commission. Members are asked to bring nonperishable food items for the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church food pantry. The meeting is open to the public.
CRAFTS: The GFWC Pea Ridge Woman’s Club will have a bazaar at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, 103 Jefferson Park Drive, Huntington, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Handmade crafts by local artists plus vendors for Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, Scentsy, Color Street Nails and others will be available. Breakfast and lunch that includes hot dogs and barbecue will be offered. Proceeds will benefit community projects.
BAZAAR: On Saturday, Oct. 19, visit Church in the Valley, 1173 James River Turnpike, Milton, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for its fourth annual Holiday Craft Bazaar. Handmade crafts and gifts designed by local church members and outside vendors, Sherwood Forest Crafts and M.P. Crafts, plus a sweet shop and lunch will be available.
FALL EVENT: St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th St., Huntington, offers a Fall-into-Winter Bazaar from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Craft vendors, lunch, a bake sale, raffle baskets and cake walks will be available. For more information, contact Mary at 304-407-8545.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Lily Adkins, Denise Juan, Peggy Ballard, Jacob Nance, Will Lester, Kristin Call, Mike Call, Marlo Merritt, Ed Chapman, Rick Shull, Barbara Isaacs, Jackie Davis, Karen Thompson, Valerie Dickson, Cheryl Seplocha, Lee Anne Beckett, Jack McKenna, Tracy Lipscomb, Greg Clary, Mary Mace Moore, Katelyn Coiner, Jeffrey Blaine Journell, James Marcum, Larry Wallace, Janet Heath, Beulah Insco, Hunter Douglas, Teresa Waggoner and Judy Burton.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Will Revely who blew out four candles Tuesday; to Braxton Mills who was 5 years old Tuesday; to Carson Meadows whose ninth birthday was Tuesday; to Molly Elizabeth Carrigg who celebrated her seventh birthday Wednesday; to Claylynn Adkins whose 12th birthday was Thursday; and to Miley McCormick who celebrates her ninth birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Glenn and Vanessa Bailey, Eli and Katie Hensel, Jonathan and Holly Fannin, Frank and Janet Staggs, Steve and Carol Wells, and Wesley and Sharon Thompson.