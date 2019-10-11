Community News
REUNION: Members of the Barboursville High School Class of 1969 celebrated their 50-year reunion last weekend with over 100 classmates and spouses/friends enjoying two evenings of entertainment. On Friday evening, a get-reacquainted time was held at the Barboursville American Legion with Phil Zimmerman and Eugene Spurlock (Elvis impersonator) providing entertainment. A BHS-themed quilt made by Marilyn Chapman Carter and a Pirate-themed watercolor by Valorie Browning Skidmore were raffled off. Saturday night’s event was held at the Guyan Country Club with the band, The Lost, providing entertainment and Jack Dilley presenting an address to the class. Committee members are Debra Dawson Browning, Suzanne Thompson Coburn, Joette Panetta Estep, Danny Harshbarger, Marty Westerman Heck, Kathy Watkins, Kirby, Faye Scholtes Myers, David Reed, Valorie Browning Skidmore and Carolyn Castleberry Turley.
CHEER: The Barboursville Knights C-Team cheerleaders have worked hard this season, and it shows. They took home first place for cheer and first place for dance at the CK cheerleading competition. Next they received first place for dance and second place for cheer at the Lawrence County competition. Anna Keyes, Lillian Mader and Kennedy Wagoner were selected as C-Team Top Guns for their outstanding performance in the Lawrence County competition. On Oct. 5, the Annual Tri-State Youth Football League cheer competition was held at Spring Valley and the team received first place for cheer and first place for dance. Coaches for the team are Kristen Blake and Jamie Keyes. Cheerleaders are Ryan Ball, Sydney Blake, Madison Brown, Holly Daniels, Maddie Ermalovich, Bella Foster, Alexandria Hedrick, Cami Johnson, Anna Keyes, Maya Lawrence, Laney Lucas, Lilly Mader, Juliette Mitchell, Kennedy Wagoner, Emily Wolford and Annie Workman. The girls hope to cheer the Barboursville Knights C-Team to victory at the 2019 Turf Bowl on Nov. 2.
WORSHIP: Join Jim Johnston at the Second Presbyterian Church, 901 Jefferson Ave. in Huntington, on Sundays for worship service at 11 a.m. Johnston has been pastor there since Aug. 1.
CELEBRATE: The League of Women Voters of the Huntington area and Delta Sigma Theta sorority invite the public to attend the kickoff to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the West Huntington Library, 901 14th St. W., Huntington. Plans will be made to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s confirmation on Aug. 26, 2020.
QUILTS: Forty quilts made by local quilters were displayed last weekend at the Milton Pumpkin Festival. The ones who won the people’s choice awards are: Darth Vader made by Willanna Wales, Adult Choice; Claire’s Kitten Kitten made by Connie Forth, Children’s Choice; Feed Sack Fans made by Willanna Wales, President’s Choice; and Waiting for the Weigh-in made by Mary McClure, Festival Queen’s Choice.
PERFORMANCE: The Thunder Tones Chorus presents “Songs of the British Invasion” Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington. Admission is $15 at the door. Call 304-302-6683 for more information.
DINNER: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts a baked steak dinner Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon until food is sold out. The menu is baked steak, salad, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert and beverages. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and younger. For more information or to-go orders, contact Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
DANCE: Dick Newman will host an evening of ballroom dancing on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave. Admission is $15 and comfortable dress is welcome. At intermission, Newman will discuss the waltz hesitation step.
HAUNTED: For some Halloween fun, take the family to Barboursville’s Haunted Trail located next to the skate park on Central Avenue. It is offered at dusk on each Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $6. For a discount coupon, visit the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau on Main Street.
CRAFTS: The fourth annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will be held at the Church in the Valley, 1173 James River Turnpike, Milton, on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Handmade crafts and gifts designed by local church members and outside vendors, Sherwood Forest Crafts and M.P. Crafts, plus a sweets shop and lunch, will be available.
VACCINES: Flu shots will be available at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., on Oct. 17 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ina Paul, Grace Adkins, Gentry Harless, Glenn Bailey, Annette Black, Nancy Allman, Megan Carroll, Ashlee Gallion, Lorri Turman, Sawyer Adkins, Russ Lingenfelter, Lynette Call, Bonnie Herrold, Jerry Johnson, Peggy Morrison, Keith Ross, Ginger Lewis, Bailey Lewis, Susie McDaniel, Melanie McSweeney, David Nelson, Kay Perry, Janet Staggs, Norman Taylor, Santana Smith, Lucianne Call, Hunter Rene Baylous, Nash Morgan Beach, Abigail Copley, Jim D. Hysell, Ron Caviani, Dave Olson, Katie Musser Midkiff, Shawn Bartram, Jessica Ray, Clyde Maynard, Shawn Persinger, Sarah Dial, D.J. Black, Megan Hardy, Joey Lynd, Justin Long, Seth Napier, Marjorie Stickler, Serra Journell, Kara Gibson, Brenda Cope, Lilli Hawk, Sonia Hatfield, Scott Revely, Tonya Gilbert and Kristin Holley.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Gregory Hill who blew out 11 candles Monday; to my grandson, Corey Watson, whose birthday was Tuesday; to Konnor Ray Walls who became a teenager Wednesday; to Parker Gawthrop who was 10 years old Thursday, and to his mother, Jessica Parker Gawthrop, whose birthday is today.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Ann Nguyen, owner of Pro Nails with her husband, Danny, whose birthday was Oct. 2.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Ted and Jamie Henry, Fred and Vickie Delp, Patrick and Sarah Wagoner, and Stephen and Jennifer Hatten.