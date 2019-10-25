Community News
TRIP: Over 200 area people recently returned from a trip to Israel and Egypt on Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball’s tour of the Holy Land sponsored by the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Some of the local ones who enjoyed the trip were Jack and Claren Perkins, Ron and Rosie Wooddell, and Steve and Janet Sebert from Steele Memorial United Methodist Church; Kerry Bart from Barboursville First UMC; Terry Deane, Jeff and Mary Taylor, Fred and Melanie Herr, Alan and Jeannie Simmons, Anita Ferrell, and Mary Ellen Shank from Johnson Memorial UMC; and Cindy Stickler from Forrest Burdette UMC.
MUSIC: For good entertainment, enjoy some oldies music with Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The band will also be playing on Nov. 2 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Huntington American Legion, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington.
REUNION: Fifty-four members of the Pearl and Elsie White family held its annual apple butter-making/family reunion last weekend at the home of Jean White (widow of Sam White) near Barboursville. The family has been having these reunions for more than 20 years and many of them travel from various places in the country. Jean White’s family of six children and their families traveled from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Virginia. John and Cora Sue White’s children came from Springfield, Kentucky. Roy and Judy White’s family of Barboursville were there. Roy and Judy live in Knoxville, Tennessee, and had good friends from Knoxville with them. Paul White, a double first cousin of Roy and John, attended with his family from Kansas City, Kansas, and Springfield, Virginia. Having fun making 32 gallons of apple butter together and having a niece who had been away from the family since her birth 49 years ago reunite with her extended family made this reunion a very special one.
DINNER: Thirteen Ebenezer Medical Outreach employees, former employees and volunteers enjoyed their bi-annual dinner on Oct. 15 at Fat Patty’s Restaurant in Huntington. Those who attended are Norma Frazier, Sally Lowe, Lucy Workman, Laura Darby, Nancy Doll, Pam Dice, Chyrl Budd, Joyce Spencer, Rebecca Glass, Fran D’Egidio, Brecka Hale, Janet Payton, and Betty Hale.
PICNIC: Stop by the Marshall Homecoming “Picnic on the Plaza” today, Oct. 25, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center Plaza and donate to the Marshall Football Memorial to help restore and to refurbish the sculpture of a crouching football player that Vernon Howell created and donated to the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity to honor the fraternity brothers that died in the tragic 1970 plane crash. West Virginia artist, Mike “Goose” Sizemore of Mountain Artworks Studio in Athens, West Virginia, is currently restoring the sculpture but more funds are needed to complete the work. Donors will receive a custom bracelet. Donations may be made to PayPal.Me/marshall-football-memorial; www.gofundme.com//marshall-football-memorial; or checks may be made payable to “MU Memorial Fund,” and mailed to MU Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. Fifth St. E., Greenville, PA 18041.
MEAL: On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will provide a free dinner with meatloaf, potatoes, green beans, desserts, and beverages from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-6251.
MEETING: The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will have its monthly meeting and luncheon ($15) on Nov. 2 at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, at 12:30 p.m. An election of officers will be held and plans for the 2019 Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner Celebration on Nov. 16 will be discussed. Reservations are required by Oct. 30 by contacting Janet Artrip, 304-634-5855.
BAZAAR: Central Freewill Baptist Church, 6th Avenue and 5th Street, Huntington, will have a bazaar on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Handmade crafts, breakfast and lunch will be available.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, will host a Trunk or Treat in the church’s parking lot on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to dress in costume, collect candy, and make spooky crafts. Everyone is welcome to provide a trunk and/or to trunk or treat. Free hot dogs and beverages will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the activities will be moved indoors. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Mark Mc Comas, Angela Pharo, Kenny Pearson, Bill Salter, Mason Bryant, Clay Finley, Bonnie Adkins, Joan McPherson, Aaron Mc Callister, Dough Smith, Evelyn Smith, Patricia Laing, Patty Doss, Meredith Mears, Jack Yeager, Brenda Cornwell, Sue Cummings, Benjamin Holbrook, Matthew McClung, Don Williams, Lori Crabtree, Barb Finley, Davida Brooks, Bethany Fizer, Roman Hicks, Jordan Vance, Jaidyce Vance, Brenda Cory, L. D. Bentley, Sissy Clark, Kayla Norris, Dick Norris, Shelly Hightower, Charles Withrow, Logan Givner, Steve Neale, Glenn Wallace, Rachel Swanson, Frances Curry, Barbara Thompson, Cole Flowers, Ashley Call Swanger, Charles Seplocha, Don Jenkins, Butch Sowards, Andrew Tyler Lester, Rosie Spurlock, Charlene Winters, Jimmy Dowdy, Jason McCoy, Sunnygail Mc Ginnis, Nick Wilds, Shelly Hightower, Ray Blankenship, Frank Graley, Jack Stevens, Jim Edmunds, Patrick Henderson, Ashley Roach, Bobby Moss, Claudia Black, Eric Weaver, Dalvin Hawthorne, Bernice Vickers, John Skeens, Patience Akers, and Brittany Bosnell.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Vinson Middle School teacher, Amy Dillon, who celebrates her birthday on Oct. 27.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tom and Kathy Bradley, Paul Cooley and Kristi Weekly, Jack and Barbara Yeager, Mike and Lynette Call, Jason and Brittany Hicks, Halsey and Angela Cory, Jeremy and Kelsey Spears, and Jim and Sue Stewart who celebrated their 44th anniversary yesterday, Oct. 24.