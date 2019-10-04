Community News
MISSION: Troy Alexander, the son of Todd and Natonya Alexander and the grandson of Corky and Barbara Thompson of Barboursville, is experiencing two “firsts” in his life this week by going on a church mission trip and by traveling overseas. He is joined by several members of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church — Tim Bilbrey, Julie Tritz, Marlene Rector, Claudia Protzman, Melissa Gill, Robert Stepp, Art Lewis, Randy Clark and Kevin Kibble. The group is traveling to the Dominican Republic to help missionaries Gary and Allie Hale with the construction of their church, Iglesia Bautista Evangelica de Macoris (which in English is Evangelical Baptist Church of Macoris), in San Pedro de Macoris, and also will help at the bilingual school, Las Palmas Christian School.
96TH: Happy birthday to Hershel “Woody” Williams who celebrated his 96th birthday with several friends and family members on Wednesday at Bombshells Burgers & BBQ restaurant in Huntington.
ARCHERY: Congratulations to the Cabell Midland High School archery team that competed and placed first in the high school division of the Outdoor Archery Classic in Glen Jean, West Virginia, last weekend. Special congrats to Grayson Bess who took first place in the male division.
HUNGER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts the Barboursville Hunger Walk on Sunday, Oct. 6. The non-competitive 1-mile and 5K routes start at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church’s gymnasium, 733 Shaw St., with registration and group photos at 1:30 p.m. Church congregations, youth, school clubs, businesses, family groups and civic groups are invited to form teams with a donation of any amount. One hundred percent of funding goes to Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization (ECCHO), Facing Hunger Foodbank, GBCO and Church World Service to assist global hunger ministries. For more information or to donate, call 304-736-6251 or email greaterbarboursvilleoutreach@gmail.com.
MEET: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The guest speaker is Evan Wilson from the Wayne County Extension Office. The hostess committee is Ethel Betts, chairwoman; Sandy Ballengee; and Janet Swann. Members are encouraged to get into the spirit of the season by wearing Halloween costumes. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the local food bank. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108.
LEARNING: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk meets from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Woodlands Retirement Community, One Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. Joy Adkins of the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates will speak about “Organ Donation: The Gift of Life.” The event is free to members and $10 for non-members.
HAUNTED: Barboursville’s Haunted Trail, located next to the skate park at the end of Central Avenue, is offered at dusk on each Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $6. For a $1 discount coupon, visit the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
ART: Artist Sassa Wilkes will share some of her new artwork at the Arts Night Out at Taps at Heritage’s patio, 211 11th St., Huntington, from 6 until 9 p.m. Oct. 10. She will also provide some musical fun with Zachary Wilkes from 8 until 9 p.m.
STATUE: The first payment of $2,575 has been made toward restoring the Marshall University football memorial sculpture that Vernon Howell created and donated to the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity several years ago to honor the Marshall University football players who died in the 1970 plane crash. When the fraternity property was put up for sale last summer, Howell’s daughters, Robin and Jenny, began planning to save the statue. Talented metal works sculptor Mike Sizemore, of Athens, West Virginia, is restoring it. Funds are still needed to complete the restoration. Donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com//marshall-football-memorial; PayPal.me/marshallfootball; Venmo@marshallfootballmemorial; or by check to MU Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. 5th St., East Greenville, PA 18041.
BIRTHDAY: Happy birthday this week to Ed Miller, Gracen Kuhner, Ann Hash Nelson, Emily Fulks, Joyce Owens, Shirley Roberts, Tammy Cava, Misha Ross, Jackson Fetty, Jamie Goad, Lakie Bunn, Linda Childress, Mary Ann Hale, Andrew Bentley, Judy Norris, Mary Perine, Johanna Dempsey, Jerry Burns, Shannon Cox, Kendra Woodard, Shantel Adams, Donna Overfield, Monica Marshall, Will Simms, Megan Paul, Sharon Chandler, Ed Dzierzak, Andrea Steele, Tia Daulton, Kathy Hannan, Matt Turner, Ann Klinestiver and Kristi Weekly.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Jack Hobbs who celebrated his 80th birthday Tuesday; to Nadine Hobbs whose 78th birthday was Thursday; to Kera Bates who was 1 year old Thursday; to Bentley McCormick who blows out six candles today; and to my grandson, Drew Watson, who celebrates his birthday today.
ANNIVERSARY: Congratulations to Cledus and Amanda Judd who celebrate their second anniversary Saturday, Oct. 5.