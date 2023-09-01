The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SQUAD: Barboursville Middle School students selected as cheerleaders for the 2023-24 school year are: eighth graders Braelynn Adkins, Ryan Ball, Sydney Blake, Chloe Courts, Cami Johnson, Sunee Mastrangelo and Kennedy Wagoner; seventh graders Myleigh McCormick, Amiyah Roberts and Addi Westcott; sixth graders Josie Adams, Abby Brammer, Campbell Hettlinger, Hallie McElwain and Josie Nicely. Shelley Stewart is the cheer coach.

60TH: Congratulations to Bob and Sally Lowe who recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with extended family at The Greenbrier. Dr. Lowe is a retired orthopedic surgeon and Sally is working part-time at the Ebenezer Medical Outreach Clinic as a nurse practitioner. They have four children and eight grandchildren.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

