SQUAD: Barboursville Middle School students selected as cheerleaders for the 2023-24 school year are: eighth graders Braelynn Adkins, Ryan Ball, Sydney Blake, Chloe Courts, Cami Johnson, Sunee Mastrangelo and Kennedy Wagoner; seventh graders Myleigh McCormick, Amiyah Roberts and Addi Westcott; sixth graders Josie Adams, Abby Brammer, Campbell Hettlinger, Hallie McElwain and Josie Nicely. Shelley Stewart is the cheer coach.
60TH: Congratulations to Bob and Sally Lowe who recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with extended family at The Greenbrier. Dr. Lowe is a retired orthopedic surgeon and Sally is working part-time at the Ebenezer Medical Outreach Clinic as a nurse practitioner. They have four children and eight grandchildren.
GOLF: Kevin and Melody Hall and John and Jennifer Bledsoe of Barboursville enjoyed last weekend playing golf in the West Virginia Golf Association’s Mixed Championship tournament at Cacapon Resort State Park. Congrats to both couples as John and Jennifer won first place in the second flight and Kevin and Melody placed third in the first flight.
HIRED: Best wishes to Jedd Flowers who begins a new career on Sept. 11 as executive director of United Way of River Cities. Jedd, a Proctorville resident and graduate of Marshall University, has been the communications director for Cabell County Public Schools for 23 years.
UPCOMING: Plan now to enjoy the activities of the Barboursville Fall Fest that will be held in downtown Barboursville on Sept. 27-30. A carnival will be open Wednesday through Saturday on Sadler Field and a parade through town will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6:15 p.m. with the theme, “Walk the Plank.” Other events are a car show, a Barboursville Lions Club pancake breakfast, a Barker Farms petting zoo, and BTW wrestling on Saturday. Vendor hours are 5-11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday. Entertainment for the Barboursville Fall Fest is Burning Ridge at 7 p.m. and Madhouse at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. On Saturday, Josh Pantry performs at 7 p.m. and Chris Cagle takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss the free pro wrestling event at 12 p.m. on Saturday with Lords of the Ring stars in action — Impact Suicide, Jay Flier and Jimmy Ray.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Raelyn Crank, Jennifer Weingardt, Jenny Clark, Raymond Blake, Monica Jackson, Becky Damron, Sarah Damron, Harper True, Kirsten Midkiff, Nicole Johnson, Madison McDaniel, Tosha Adkins, Chandler Adams, Chelsey Shelton, Tanner McDaniel, Cara Adams, Peggyann Pratt, Shawn Hawks, Sara Adkins, Michael Ginn, Ava Blake Meadows, Alan Atteberry, Marsha Slater, Tarah Adkins Christian, Bobbi Gibson, Sherri Childers, Elizabeth Perry, Larry Stutler, Ruth Lambert, and Denise Walker Johnson.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Callie Ann May who blew out 7 candles Tuesday; to David Scott Dunfee who was 33 years old Tuesday; to twins Mathew and Kenneth Ratliff, who celebrated their 43rd birthday Thursday and to Tristan Ratliff, Mathew’s son, whose 23rd birthday was Thursday; to Brandon Willks who becomes a teenager Saturday; and to Toni Rose whose 76th birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mark and Sara McComas, Max and Linda Stull, Willie and Johnna Adkins, Bob and Janice Call, Mark and Nancy Doll, Chris and Krystal Gibson, Aaron and Meredith Littman, Dan and Arlene Ferguson, and Ed and Ethel Clark who celebrate their 45th anniversary Sunday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
