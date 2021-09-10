GOLF JAMBOREE: The Guyan Ladies’ Golf League of Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington hosted its second annual ladies’ golf jamboree, “Tuscan under the Sun,” on Aug. 20, with 48 golfers enjoying a fun day of golf with women from multiple clubs in the greater Huntington area. Committee members who made the day possible were Chairperson Laurie Sammons, Marsha Moses, Cheryl Liller, Jean Biggs, Peggy Doyle, Sally Bogers, Sharon Denning, Julie Merritt, Jennifer Barton and Becky Zimmerman.
TEACHER: Congratulations to Brian Casto, a West Virginia studies teacher at Milton Middle School, who has been selected as West Virginia’s Teacher of the Year 2022. He received this award Tuesday at the Culture Center in Charleston. An innovative teacher for 13 years, he develops video series that highlight the history, culture and great sites found in West Virginia. These can be found on YouTube.
FALL FEST: The 40th anniversary Fall Fest will be held in Barboursville from Sept. 15-18 with lots of activities for everyone. A carnival will be set up in Sadler Field from Wednesday through Saturday; a parade through town will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. with the theme “Comics in Parade”; vendors will be available Friday and Saturday; Barboursville Lions Club’s annual pancake breakfast ($6 for adults; $3 for children under 12; and free for children under 4) will be at the Barboursville Senior Center on Saturday from 7-11 a.m.; and a car show and petting zoo will be offered Saturday. Musical entertainment will be offered both Friday and Saturday evenings. Steve Auger, the former lead vocalist for Journey with Big Planet Soul, will perform Friday, and Love and Theft with the Jason Mays Band performs Saturday evening.
MEETING: The Huntington Cabell Republican Women holds its meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Savannah’s Restaurant, 1208 6th Ave., Huntington. If anyone is interested in joining this group, contact Kit Muth at 304-633-3565 or Dianne Archer at 304-208-5728.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Sept. 17, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club Building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The rummage sale is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. A $5 bag lunch of two hot dogs, chips and homemade dessert will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. Public health protocols will be observed. Sale proceeds help fund community projects.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Greg Racer, Sally Wells, Neal Adkins Jr., Carolyn Dilcher, Anabella Godfrey, Reba Swann, Russell Prichard, Rhett Hoover, Megan McKinney, Dianna Burton, Robin McComas, Herb Seay, Verna Williams, Dalores Massey, Tanya Morton, J.C. Kelley, Courtney Willis, Amy Slone, Kathrine Bryant, Greg Willoughby, Gary Palmer, Trish Burns, Eddie Jeffers, Melissa Brown, Lonnie Meadows, Hannah Burns, Janel Aldridge, Ginger Mundell, Tiffany Chapman, Jamie Baugh, Renee Dunfee, Jennifer Moore, John Kinder, Cindy Green, Jeffrey Byrd, Renee Ratliff, Jake Chapman, Ruth Cole, Ray Burns, Frances Hall, Mekhia McFarland, Scott Dunfee, Joe Dierdorff, Juanita Call and Lydia Freeman.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my daughter, Christi Nash, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Glen Young, whose 74th birthday was Wednesday; to Alexcia Chandler, who celebrated her 16th birthday Wednesday; to Aeriona Shae Hatfield, who blew out 10 candles Thursday; to Leroy Nicholson, who celebrated his 91st birthday Thursday; to Ariel Lashell, who celebrates his 9th birthday Friday; to Jerry Hale, whose 70th birthday is Sunday; and to Jeffrey Byrd, who will be 60 years old Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bittner and Peggy Ballard, Roger and Delora Call, Phil and Jeanne Vallandingham, Jim and Marcella O’Lynn, and Bob and Judy Bledsoe.
