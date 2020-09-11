Community News
BASEBALL: The 2020 Patriots 8U travel baseball team has been busy with practice and games since June. The team has traveled to fields in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia for tournaments this summer. The Patriots were champions in the Coal Classic tournament in Seth, West Virginia, and traveled to Russell, Kentucky, to participate in the Baseball for Briar tournament. This was a six-team tournament with activities for fundraising for 4-year-old Briar, who was diagnosed with leukemia. Team members are Trace Adkins, Abel Burgess, Jackson Carter, Jake Casto, Cohen Christian, Maddox Early, Luke Fetty, Cainan Robinette, Bryce Runyon, Bryson Smith, Cruze Smith and Jayden Smith. Coaches are Brad Caserta, Rob Casto, Tyler Christian and Eric Fetty.
NEW BOOK: Joe Geiger Jr. has written a new book, “Disorder on the Border: Civil Warfare in Cabell and Wayne Counties, West Virginia, 1856-1870,” that will be available in bookstores soon. Geiger, the director of the West Virginia State Archives and History in Charleston, has written two other books: “Civil War in Cabell County, WV, 1861-1865” in 1991 and “Holding the Line: The Battle of Allegheny Mountain” in 2012. Geiger is a graduate of John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia, and Marshall University. He and his wife, Lois, live in Huntington.
PROGRAM: The Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program is offered virtually now because of COVID-19. The program that offers short courses, day trips, Tuesday Talks and soon a book club is geared toward older and retired adults, but others are welcome. The Tuesday Talks are now accessible via Zoom, and members may audit classes online at a reduced rate. If you want something positive to do, join this flexible, affordable program that has no textbooks, grades or tests — just learning for the pure joy of learning. Many areas are explored: art, science, technology, medicine, music, nature, etc. For more information, contact MULLP director Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu or Marshall Center for Lifelong Learning on Facebook.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Greg Racer, Sally Wells, Neal Adkins Jr., Emilee Bryant, Allen Frye, Carolyn Dilcher, Ariana Hale, Robin McComas, Greta Ball, Donna Connelly, Sherry Hamilton, Jennifer Hatten, Megan McKinney, Herb Seay, Eddie Jeffers, Courtney Willis, Amy Slone, Kathrine Bryant, Greg Willoughly, Ruth Cole, Gary Palmer, Trish Burns, Ray Burns, Ruth Cole, Alexcia Rose Chandler, Lonnie Meadows, Scott Dunfee, Janel Aldridge, Tiffany Chapman, Renee Dunfee, Jennifer Moore, Cindy Green, Dalores Massie, Jeffrey Dixon Byrd, Renee Niece Ratliff, Jake Chapman, Russell Prichard, Reba Swann, Rhett Hoover, Dianna Burton and Chris Roy. Belated birthday wishes to Becky Damron, Sarah Damron, Malinda Adkins, Connie Gesner, Carole Johnson and Anabella Godfrey.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my daughter, Christi Nash, who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Hannah Burns, who was 18 years old Tuesday; to Glen Allen Young, whose 73rd birthday was Tuesday; to Leroy Nicholson, who celebrated his 90th birthday Wednesday; to Aeriona Shae Hatfield, whose ninth birthday was Wednesday; to Ariel Lashell, who was 8 years old Thursday; to Juanita Call, who celebrates her birthday today; to Aiden Michael Ball, who blows out five candles today; to Lydia Freeman, whose birthday is Saturday; and to Frances Mitchel Hall, who celebrates her 53rd birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Phil and Jeanne Vallandingham, Jim and Marcella O’Lynn, Derek and Robyn Chapman, Eric and Paula Lingenfelter and Bob and Judy Bledsoe.