MANTOWN: Music could be heard in the hills outside Barboursville last Saturday night when Rod Adkins hosted one of his “Mantown” parties on his lawn. The Fat Ash Band (FAB), the house band at Fat Ash Cigar Lounge in Boyd County, Kentucky, provided music throughout the evening with Travis Edwards on guitar/vocals, Phil Blankenship on guitar/vocals, Nathan Ryver on drums, Cara Ryver, vocalist, and Brian Harris on bass, acoustic, and vocals. The Adkins family is a musical family as Rod’s son and daughter, Dwight Adkins and Jill Roberts, and grandchildren — Olivia Roberts, Evan Adkins, Morgan Burton, and Heidi Adkins — were vocalists throughout the evening as well as Rod’s sister, Bella Adkins, and his friend, Jedd Flowers. About 125 people enjoyed a warm fall evening filled with music and good food.
PICNIC: Employees and former employees and volunteers of Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc. enjoyed a fall picnic at Barboursville City Park last Saturday, Sept. 9. The ones who attended are Norma Frazier, Laura Darby, Rebecca Glass, Yvonne Jones, Sally Lowe, Chyrl Budd, Pam Dice, Jane Armstrong and Joyce Spencer.
WINNER: It had been 30 years since Jean Biggs had won the ladies’ golf championship at Guyan Golf and Country Club until three weeks ago on Aug. 25 when she did it again. Congratulations, Jean, for this outstanding achievement.
ART IN THE PARK: Tri-State Arts Association is proud to present over 23 juried artists selling paintings, photographs, pottery, mixed media, etc. on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the area behind Ritter Park’s fountain near 10th Street and 13th Avenue. Live entertainment and food trucks will be available, and children are welcome to enjoy art activities, too. Artists who will be there are Keith Brown, Cora Clark, Roger Cline, Thea Cline, Pam Conley, Maurice Cooley, Kathy Hollett, Ken Hollett, Gail Kirtz, Rodney Chapman, Karrie Lycans, Don McDowell, Ace Moore, Laura Moul, Charles Ott, T. J. Owens, Christie Saunders, Theresa Siebert, Joyce Steele, Patty Stewart, Rong Wang, Erica Watson and Lucian Williamson. For more information, call Laura Moul at 304-416-4522 or email lauramoul@aol.com.
DINNER: For a delicious to-go-only baked steak dinner, stop by the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, on Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon until dinners are sold out. The menu includes salad, baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages ten and under. Proceeds from the sale will support charitable activities of the club, including two annual college scholarships for seniors at Spring Valley High School.
FAIRFIELD: All residents of the Fairfield West community are encouraged to attend a community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington. Topics that will be discussed are the introduction of current committee members; the purpose of the Fairfield West Neighborhood Association; the reviewing of the by-laws of the association; and community input for activities. Contact Mary Terrell at 304-417-8545 or email mary1560@hotmail.com for questions or concerns.
WESTMORELAND: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Women’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Jeff Maddox, president of the Wayne County Commission, is the guest speaker. He will provide information on projects in Wayne County including those funded by FEMA, Cares Act, American Rescue Projects Act, infrastructure developments, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Neal Adkins Jr., Debbie Young, Ariana Hale, Lois Cloke, Bobbi Hillman, Doug Wilson, Chris Roy, Karen Turman, Sandee Damron, Nash Merritt, Brendi Nibert, Greta Ball, Frances Walters, Charlie Seay, Lydia Freeman Thompson, Greg Fisher, Jerry Compton, Joe Dierdorff, Derrick Dean, Tanya Morton, Katherine Bryant, Johanna Blake, Lauren Meadows, Gary Palmer, Eddie Jeffers, Melissa Brown, Bob Dacci, Jesse Simmons, Ginger Mundell, Renee Ratliff, Nikolas Maynard, Kennedy Faith Persinger, Frances Mitchell, Jeffrey Byrd, and Tonya Chapman.
WISHES: Special wishes to Juanita Call who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Aiden Ball who blew out 8 candles Monday; to Norma Rowe Brown who celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday; to Skylar Meadows who was 6 years old Thursday; to Christina Lane who celebrates her 88th birthday today; and to Edna Journell Palmer who will be 84 years old Monday.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Charlotte Dunkle who blew out 4 candles last Friday and to Leroy Nicholson who celebrated his 93rd birthday Saturday, Sept. 9.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Phil and Jeanne Vallandingham, Michael and Jenifer Johnson, and Jim and Marcella O’Lynn who celebrated their 69th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 10.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.