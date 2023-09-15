The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MANTOWN: Music could be heard in the hills outside Barboursville last Saturday night when Rod Adkins hosted one of his “Mantown” parties on his lawn. The Fat Ash Band (FAB), the house band at Fat Ash Cigar Lounge in Boyd County, Kentucky, provided music throughout the evening with Travis Edwards on guitar/vocals, Phil Blankenship on guitar/vocals, Nathan Ryver on drums, Cara Ryver, vocalist, and Brian Harris on bass, acoustic, and vocals. The Adkins family is a musical family as Rod’s son and daughter, Dwight Adkins and Jill Roberts, and grandchildren — Olivia Roberts, Evan Adkins, Morgan Burton, and Heidi Adkins — were vocalists throughout the evening as well as Rod’s sister, Bella Adkins, and his friend, Jedd Flowers. About 125 people enjoyed a warm fall evening filled with music and good food.

PICNIC: Employees and former employees and volunteers of Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc. enjoyed a fall picnic at Barboursville City Park last Saturday, Sept. 9. The ones who attended are Norma Frazier, Laura Darby, Rebecca Glass, Yvonne Jones, Sally Lowe, Chyrl Budd, Pam Dice, Jane Armstrong and Joyce Spencer.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

