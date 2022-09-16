The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PAGEANT: As you watch the Barboursville Fall Fest parade Thursday, Sept. 22, be sure to wave to the following young people as they participate in the parade. They competed last Saturday in the Barboursville Fall Fest Children’s Pageant at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, directed by Beverly Mills. The 2022 Barboursville Fall Fest Baby Miss is Caroline Wise, daughter of Chris and Chelsi Wise; Wee Miss is Laney Snyder, daughter of Travis and Jessica Snyder; Tiny Miss is Danielle Miller, daughter of David and Jennifer Miller; Little Miss is Violet LeMaster, daughter of Joe and Rebecca LeMaster; Junior Miss is Campbell Hettlinger, daughter of Marc and Nika Hettlinger; Miss Pre-Teen is Reese Wolfe, daughter of Heath and Maggie Wolfe; and King is James Dunlap, whose guardians are Bruce and Peggy Peters. Four overall winners were Overall Photogenic, Lilly Allen; Best Personality, Willow Gibson; Best Dressed, Brianna Barger; and Most Beautiful/Handsome, Josie Smith.

FALL FEST: Enjoy all the activities of the 41st Barboursville Fall Fest beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21, and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 24. The carnival opens Wednesday on Farmdale Road at 5 p.m. and will be available through Saturday evening. The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Central and Main streets, with a street dance immediately following. A car show and a Barker Farms petting zoo will be offered Saturday, as well as a Barboursville Lions Club pancake breakfast from 7 until 11 a.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center on Central Avenue. Entertainment for Friday will be Austin Adkins at 7 p.m. and The Frontmen at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Non Fiction will perform at 7 p.m., and Journey’s former lead vocalist, Steve Augeri, will perform at 8:30 p.m.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

