PAGEANT: As you watch the Barboursville Fall Fest parade Thursday, Sept. 22, be sure to wave to the following young people as they participate in the parade. They competed last Saturday in the Barboursville Fall Fest Children’s Pageant at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, directed by Beverly Mills. The 2022 Barboursville Fall Fest Baby Miss is Caroline Wise, daughter of Chris and Chelsi Wise; Wee Miss is Laney Snyder, daughter of Travis and Jessica Snyder; Tiny Miss is Danielle Miller, daughter of David and Jennifer Miller; Little Miss is Violet LeMaster, daughter of Joe and Rebecca LeMaster; Junior Miss is Campbell Hettlinger, daughter of Marc and Nika Hettlinger; Miss Pre-Teen is Reese Wolfe, daughter of Heath and Maggie Wolfe; and King is James Dunlap, whose guardians are Bruce and Peggy Peters. Four overall winners were Overall Photogenic, Lilly Allen; Best Personality, Willow Gibson; Best Dressed, Brianna Barger; and Most Beautiful/Handsome, Josie Smith.
FALL FEST: Enjoy all the activities of the 41st Barboursville Fall Fest beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21, and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 24. The carnival opens Wednesday on Farmdale Road at 5 p.m. and will be available through Saturday evening. The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Central and Main streets, with a street dance immediately following. A car show and a Barker Farms petting zoo will be offered Saturday, as well as a Barboursville Lions Club pancake breakfast from 7 until 11 a.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center on Central Avenue. Entertainment for Friday will be Austin Adkins at 7 p.m. and The Frontmen at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Non Fiction will perform at 7 p.m., and Journey’s former lead vocalist, Steve Augeri, will perform at 8:30 p.m.
VACATION: Amber Littman Molina has many talents, such as cooking and baking, and she is also a good vacation planner. She planned her family’s (her husband, Rafael, and children, Elizabeth and Gabriel) two-week summer vacation to France and shared beautiful, interesting pictures of the trip on Facebook. They started their trip in Paris and then traveled by train to the Normandy region, where they visited Mont-St.-Michel and took an all-day World War II D-Day tour; traveled to the southwest region of France into the Pyrenees Mountains to Lourdes, where they participated in a Catholic religious pilgrimage; went to the Provence region and stayed in Avignon, where they enjoyed the vineyards and lavender countryside; and enjoyed a southwestern trip to Nice on the Mediterranean Sea. Throughout all this traveling, they had no problem with luggage as each family member had his clothing neatly packed in a backpack — thanks to Amber’s good packing techniques.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community dinner Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 until 4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, cookies and beverages. The dinner is sponsored by Encompass Health. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
ARTS: The Tri-State Arts Association is recruiting new members who are 18 years of age or older and are a resident of West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky. Prospective members must submit five pieces of original visual art work and a $25 nonrefundable fee. Art may be dropped off at 9 a.m. in Studio One of the Huntington Museum of Art. For more information, contact Jesse Thornton at 304-612-6600.
BOOK SALE: The Barboursville Public Library is having a book sale at its new location, 749 Central Ave., next to the Barboursville Senior Center. The sale will open at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and continue through Thursday, Sept. 29. Prices will be $1 for hardback books and 50 cents for paperback books, DVDs and CDs. Library hours are 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Lydia Freeman Thompson, Greg Fisher, Neal Adkins Jr., Debbie Young, Ariana Hale, Lois Cloke, Wes Alexander, Bobbi Hillman, Doug Wilson, Allan Chamberlain, Dianna Burton, Chris Roy, Karen Turman, Sandee Damron, Nash Merritt, Brendi Nibert, Frances Walters, Charlie Seay, Jason Miller, Juanita Call, Derrick Dean, Tanya Morton, Johanna Blake, Lauren Meadows, Tonya Duvall Chapman, Bob Dacci, Jesse Simmons, Ginger Mundell, Nikolas Maynard, Kennedy Faith Persinger, Jamie Baugh, Loma Williamson and Jeffrey Dixon Byrd.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Eddie Jeffers, who celebrated his 75th birthday Monday; to Norma Brown, whose 89th birthday was Tuesday; to Skylar Mae Meadows, who blew out six candles Wednesday; to Christine Lane, who celebrated her 87th birthday Thursday; to Edna Journell Palmer, who celebrates her 80th birthday Sunday; and to Larry Bias, whose 75th birthday will be Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Phil and Jeanne Vallandingham, Michael and Jennifer Johnson, and Larry and Elaine Blackaby.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
