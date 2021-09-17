FALL FEST: Bring the family and enjoy all the activities of Fall Fest in Barboursville this weekend. The carnival, located on Sadler Field, will be available until 11 p.m. Saturday. Musical entertainment will be provided both Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Steve Augeri, the former lead vocalist for Journey, performing Friday and Love and Theft with the Jason Mays Band performing Saturday. Begin Saturday with a pancake breakfast offered by the Barboursville Lions Club at the Barboursville Senior Center from 7 until 11 a.m. for $6 for adults; $3 for children under 12; and free for children under 4. A car show, petting zoo and vendors will also be available.
REUNION: The 1976 class of Barboursville High School is observing its 45-year reunion Friday, Sept. 17, at the Sentiment Club House on Peyton Street at 6 p.m. for $20 per person. Committee members are Rosalene Black, Randall Reid-Smith, Terri McConda, Pam Hammock, Lee Anne Beckett, Terri Priddy, Andy Watson and Cathy McComas. For more information, call Black at 304-638-7590 or Reid-Smith at 304-382-3969.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet Sept. 20 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, behind the former Camden Road United Bank. At 6 p.m., Carol Simmons, registered nurse with the health department, will administer flu shots. At 6:30 p.m. the general meeting will begin with guest speakers Carol Simmons, who will present the fall and winter 2021 outlook for seasonal flu and COVID-19, and Mary Williams, Huntington’s first lady, who will speak about her promotion of arts in Huntington through her activities with the theater. Eddie Prichard, a Huntington police officer, will present an updated crime report of the Westmoreland area. Special invited guests are the local, county and state government representatives for the area. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
CANCELED: The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will not hold a club meeting for the month of September. The annual bean dinner and auction fundraiser normally held in October has been canceled also. DWCCC members will be mailed a newsletter in October that will include election information, a slate of candidates, a mail-in ballot for new officers, and an update on future meetings and activities. Contact Betty Stepp at stppbjs35@aol.com for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Debbie Young, Lois Cloke, Ariana Hale, Wes Alexander, Bobbi Hillman, Doug Wilson, Allan Chamberlain, Luke Adkins, Chris Roy, Karen Turman, Sandee Damron, Nash Merritt, Brendi Nibert, Andrew Johnson, Greta Ball, Frances Walters, Charlie Seay, Jason Miller, Matt McComas, Lydia Freeman, Derrick Dean, Greg Fisher, Lilli Ross, Peggy Mamula, Johanna Beckley, Lauren Meadows, Jesse Simmons, Ginger Mundell, Kennedy Faith Persinger, Edna Journell Palmar, Larry Bias, Stephanie Bumgardner, Jo Ann Whitehead, Loma Williamson, Carole Williamson and Greg Mathis.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Tonya Morton, who celebrated her 53rd birthday Tuesday; to Skylar Mae Meadows, who blew out four candles Tuesday; to Tonya Duvall Chapman, whose 58th birthday was Tuesday; to Bob Dacci, who celebrated his 66th birthday Wednesday; to Nikolas Maynard, who celebrates his 21st birthday Friday; to Garland Knapp, who celebrates his 90th birthday Sept. 21; and to retired Huntington fireman Tim Dillon, who celebrates his birthday Sept. 22.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Michael and Jenifer Johnson, who are celebrating their 31st anniversary, and Larry and Elaine Blackaby, who are celebrating their 11th anniversary.