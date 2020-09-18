Community News
BASEBALL: More than 200 boys and girls ages 4 to 12 are playing in the Barboursville Youth Fall Baseball League, whose season goes through Oct. 31. The divisions are tee ball, minor boys/girls and major boys/girls. League board members are Jeremy Adkins, president; John McGinnis, vice president; Dennis Smith, treasurer; Sarah Adkins, secretary; Sarah McGinnis, player agent; Karen Dillon, safety officer; Michael Long, vice president, major boys; Josh Harless, vice president, major girls; Sarah Wagoner, vice president, minor boys; Will Fry, vice president, minor girls; Sarah Harless, vice president, tee ball; Nicki Workman, concession; Shellie Phillips, ways and means; and Brian McDowell, field maintenance.
AWARDED: Congratulations to Sheri Kinder Tadlock, a Wayne Elementary music teacher, who was awarded $1,000 in Michaels gift cards on a Zoom call from Mike Hamrick, Marshall University’s athletic director, and Amanda Preece, MU College of Education and Professional Development. The award was part of the College Football Playoff Foundation’s “Extra Yard for Teachers” week to recognize outstanding teachers who excel not only in the classroom but also in the community. Tadlock plans to use the gift cards to purchase supplies for community projects, which she has always paid for out of pocket. Sheri, a 1982 Barboursville High School and a 1986 Marshall University graduate, lives in Lavalette, West Virginia.
GREAT-GRANDPARENTS: John and Donna Thomas, of Huntington, are first-time great-grandparents. Their great-granddaughter, Emma Lemley Welsh, was born in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 9, to parents Sam and Alex Welsh. Her proud maternal grandmother is Renee Lemley, of Huntington, and paternal grandparents, Tim Welsh and Mary Horton, of Washington, D.C. Alex is a Huntington High School grad, and both Alex and Sam are graduates of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will have an outdoor meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Westmoreland Park. Those who attend are asked to bring a chair, to wear a mask and to observe social distancing. A crime report for Westmoreland will be presented and topics for future meetings will be discussed. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, 304-544-1469.
BOOKS: A mini fall book sale is being offered by the Barboursville Library, 728 Main St. The sale involves three tables of books, with inventory changing throughout the sale that ends Nov. 14. Hardback books are $1 each and paperback books and DVDs are 50 cents each. The library’s hours are 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 304-736-4621.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sarah Harless, Debbie Young, JoAnne Frye, Karen Turman, Sandee Damron, Brendi Nibert, Lois Cloke, Wes Alexander, Bobbi Hillman, Doug Wilson, Allan Chamberlain, Luke Adkins, Frances Walters, Charlie Seay, Jason Miller, Matt McComas, Jonathan Napier, Dallas Moore, Sue Davis, Donna Christian, Lexie Deskins, Deb Stivers Dzierzak, Lilli Ross, Peggy Mamula, Lauren Meadows, Jesse Simmons, Edna Journell Palmer, Larry Bias, Stephanie Bumgardner, Jo Ann Whitehead, Loma Williamson, Carole Williamson, Greg Mathis, Tonya Duvall Chapman, Jim Swann and Greg Fisher.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Skylar Mae Meadows, who blew out three candles Monday; to Bob Dacci, who celebrated his 65th birthday Monday; to Tanya Morton, whose 52nd birthday was Monday; to Nikolas Maynard, who was 20 years old Thursday; and to Kennedy Faith Persinger, who became a teenager Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Michael and Jenifer Johnson, Larry and Elaine Blackaby, and Jay and Emilee Stiltner.