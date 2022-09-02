ROYALTY: Congratulations to Dominique Collins and Ashley Joseph, who were crowned Barboursville 2022 Fall Fest queen and teen queen, respectively, at the 2022 Barboursville Fall Fest Queen and Teen Queen Pageant on Aug. 27 at Barboursville Middle School. They will represent Barboursville at the 41st Barboursville Fall Fest on Sept. 22-24. Beverly Mills is the pageant director.
CHEER: Cabell Midland High School varsity cheerleaders selected for the 2022-23 school year are Naudia Cremeans, Madison Meadows, Kaelynn Simpson, Maggie Tatum, Quinn Ballengee, Layni Bartram, Savannah Phillips, Winnie Bird, Kailyn Gibson, Ellie Goldy, Edy Gue, Mikayla Mayo, Hannah McComas, Mackenzie Morrison, Belle Thompson, Abby Willis, Kendyl Witt, Shea Danzy, Lia Moore and Shayne Shouldis. CMHS junior varsity cheerleaders are Naudia Cremeans, Ethan Fields, Kailyn Gibson, Courtney Granger, Brooklyn Hall, Jasmine Kirby, Gracyn Mitchell, Riley Mulvaney, Nevaeh Riddle, Ella Fetty, Madalyn Hanna, Kiera Hubbard, Riley Kuhn, Kaleigh Ramey and Shayne Shouldis. The head cheer coach is Ashlee Hayes.
REUNION: The Barboursville High School Class of 1970 will have a reunion Sept. 9 with a meet and greet from 7 to 11 p.m. and on Sept. 10 with a dinner/dance at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. For more information, contact Libby Orndorff Killo on Facebook.
NEW: The Woman’s Club of Huntington holds its first meeting at its new location, the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The speaker will be Marshall University’s president, Brad D. Smith. Husbands and significant others are invited to attend the meeting.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the club house, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Hosts for the dinner meeting will be members of the executive board. The devotion will be given by Candi Parsley, and the pledge to the flag by Jennifer Parsley. The program will be committee reports of projects for the coming year. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108.
BARK: Bark in the Park returns to the Barboursville Splash Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to celebrate the official end of summer at the splash park. This event is for dogs and their owners. After this event, the splash park will be closed for the season.
CRAFTS: Vendor applications are available for the 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Show at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. For applications and more information, call Bobbi Hillman at 304-962-1064 or email bobbidaulton@gmail.com.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Raelyn Crank, Sara McComas, Philip Alexander, Ennis Johnson, Jenny Clark, Raymond Blake, Monica Jackson, Becky Damron, Sarah Damron, Malinda Adkins, Connie Gesner, Harper True, Sam Ransdell, Ava Blake Meadows, Madison Ann McDaniel, Katelyn Williams, Tosha Adkins, Tanner McDaniel, Derek Adkins, Chelsey Shelton, John Dial, Peggyann Pratt and Stephanie Killengsworth.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Callie Ann May, who blew out six candles Monday; to David Scott Dunfee, whose 32nd birthday was Monday; to Asia Marcham, who celebrated her 16th birthday Wednesday; to twin brothers Kenneth and Matthew Ratliff, who celebrated their 42nd birthdays Wednesday; to Tristan and Matthew Ratliff, who shared their birthdays Wednesday; and to Ethel Clark, who celebrates her 75th birthday Sunday, Sept. 4.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mark and Sara McComas, John and Teresa Ball, Duane and Cheryl Sharp, Mark and Nancy Doll, Chris and Krystal Gibson, Bill and Sue Lucas, and Ed and Ethel Clark, whose 44th anniversary is Saturday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.