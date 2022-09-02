The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROYALTY: Congratulations to Dominique Collins and Ashley Joseph, who were crowned Barboursville 2022 Fall Fest queen and teen queen, respectively, at the 2022 Barboursville Fall Fest Queen and Teen Queen Pageant on Aug. 27 at Barboursville Middle School. They will represent Barboursville at the 41st Barboursville Fall Fest on Sept. 22-24. Beverly Mills is the pageant director.

CHEER: Cabell Midland High School varsity cheerleaders selected for the 2022-23 school year are Naudia Cremeans, Madison Meadows, Kaelynn Simpson, Maggie Tatum, Quinn Ballengee, Layni Bartram, Savannah Phillips, Winnie Bird, Kailyn Gibson, Ellie Goldy, Edy Gue, Mikayla Mayo, Hannah McComas, Mackenzie Morrison, Belle Thompson, Abby Willis, Kendyl Witt, Shea Danzy, Lia Moore and Shayne Shouldis. CMHS junior varsity cheerleaders are Naudia Cremeans, Ethan Fields, Kailyn Gibson, Courtney Granger, Brooklyn Hall, Jasmine Kirby, Gracyn Mitchell, Riley Mulvaney, Nevaeh Riddle, Ella Fetty, Madalyn Hanna, Kiera Hubbard, Riley Kuhn, Kaleigh Ramey and Shayne Shouldis. The head cheer coach is Ashlee Hayes.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

